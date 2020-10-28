LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Variance Hearing: Donnie and Greg Goodin. Request a variance change from R-1 to R-2,

Location: 360 W Cross Street, Austin, IN 47102.

The meeting will be on November 4, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at the Austin City Hall.

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 a.m. on the 10th day of November, 2020 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Cumulative Capital Development

-Other Services $20,000

Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve

-Other Services $29,530

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: October 28th, 2020

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND SUBSTANCE OF AN AMENDING DECLARATORY RESOLUTION OF THE SCOTT COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Taxpayers of the Scott County District (“District”), and all other persons affected hereby, are notified that the Scott County Redevelopment Commission (Commission) on October 6, 2020 adopted Resolution No. 2020-008 (Amending Declaratory Resolution) which, among other things, amends Resolution No. 2-1998, which established the Northern Scott County Economic Development Area (Area) and approved the economic development plan for the Area (Plan), both of which were amended by Resolution No. 2019-018 to include the following projects in the Plan, as amended: (i) the purchase of an annex building for county government offices; (ii) development of a county owned parking lot close to the Courthouse; (iii) security upgrades for the County courthouse; (iv) development and infrastructure for a parking lot to be rented by the Commission for overnight parking of semi-trucks and tractor-trailers; (v) assisting with the construction of a facility to accommodate minors for which placement outside the home has been ordered by a court or the Indiana Department of Child Services; (vi) disposing of land and developing related infrastructure development for the location of an automobile auction site in the Area; and (vii) providing facilities, apparatus, equipment, and vehicles for use by County operated public safety agencies and township volunteer fire departments located in or serving or benefitting the Area (Projects). Maps and plats of the Area have been prepared and can be inspected at the office of the County Auditor, Suite 130, Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana, Monday through Friday (except holidays) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 pm.

Notice is further given that the Commission on November 12, 2020, at the hour of 4:30 p.m. (local time), in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128, Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana, will receive and hear remonstrances from persons interested in or affected by the proceedings pertaining to the Amending Declaratory Resolution and the Projects to be included in the Plan, as amended, including taxpayers of the District. At the time fixed for hearing or at any time prior thereto any person interested in the proceedings may file a written remonstrance with the Secretary of the Commission in the office of the County Auditor, Suite 130, Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. At such hearing, which may be adjourned from time to time, the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and all remonstrances that have been filed. After considering this evidence, the Commission will take final action by either confirming, modifying and confirming, or rescinding the Amending Declaratory Resolution. A copy of this notice has been filed with the agencies, boards and any other departments, bodies, or officers of Scott County having to do with planning, variances from zoning ordinances, land use, or the issuance of building permits.

Dated this 28th day of October, 2020.

Scott County Redevelopment Commission

10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the Scott County Redevelopment Commission, will meet in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128, 1 East McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 4:30 pm on the 12th day of November, 2020, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

TIF Allocation Fund

-Capital Outlay $ 300,000

TIF Allocation Fund

-Other Services $100,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: October 28, 2020

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

POLL LOCATIONS

SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

GENERAL ELECTION

Finley Township

Precinct No. 1

Finley Fire Station

4012 W State Road 56

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Jennings Township

Precinct No. 1, 2 & 5

Austin Boys High School Gymnasium

165 S Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Precinct No. 3 & 4

Austin High School Cafeteria

401 S Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Johnson Township

Precinct No. 1

Johnson Elementary School

4235 E State Road 256

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Lexington Township

Precinct No. 1 & 2 & 3

Lexington Elementary School

7980 E Walnut St

Lexington, IN 47138

Vienna Township

Precinct No. 1

Vienna-Finley Elementary School

445 E Ivan Rogers Dr

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Precinct No. 2, 5 & 6

Scottsburg High School McClain Gymnasium

500 S Gardner (Hwy 31 S)

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Precinct No. 3 & 4

Scottsburg Middle School – Cafeteria

425 S 3rd St

Scottsburg, IN 47170

10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2010-EU-000085

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County Bank was, on the 20th day of October, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Tommy Joe Lucas, deceased, who died on the 7th day of October, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 20th day of October, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

10/28, 11/4

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2010-EU- 032

IN RE: The Estate Of Betty J. Lewis, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Gary Gene Lewis II was, on 10-20-2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Betty J. Lewis, deceased, who died on August 30, 2020, intestate. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 10-20-2020

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON

and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Betty J. Lewis

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2010-EU-081

In the Circuit Court 0f Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Allen Dotson was on the 15th day of October, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gladys I. Dotson, deceased, who died testate on the September 23, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent‘s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 15th day of October, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-08-20

Applicant(s): James R. and Linda C. Feltner

Owner(s): James R. and Linda C. Feltner

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicants by their attorney Raleigh Campbell request a variance from the Scott County Zoning Ordinance requirement of two (2) acres of property so that they may build/place a dwelling on said property.

Description of Property Affected: 72-10-01-200-010.012-007 cka 1.059 acres on South Boatman Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170, and containing 1.059 acres.

Reason(s) necessitating request: Applicants plan to build a one-story home for their retirement. Property appears to have been in present configuration since 1995, according to GIS property information. By building on property, they will be close to other family members should help be needed.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-07-20

Applicant(s): James Nichols

Owner(s): James Nichols

Present Zoning: A -Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: A Variance from the Standard requiring a minimum of a 30-foot setback from side and back property lines as set by the Scott County Zoning Ordinance.

Description of Property Affected: 72-04-10-300-009.003-001 cka 4008 West Thomastown Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170, containing 2.382 acres.

Reason(s) necessitating request: Applicant purchased and had placed on the rear of his property two used metal cargo containers for storage use only. Said containers were placed within 13 feet of property line shared with neighbor. He therefore requests a Variance of 17 feet, leaving a setback of 13 feet from his back property line.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Advisory Board of Zoning will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday, November 12, 2020, at 6:00 P.M at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: CU-02-20

Applicant(s): Steve Rook

Owner(s): Danny and Barbara Burns

Description of Action Requested: Applicant is purchasing property from Mr. and Mrs. Burns. He wishes to operate a professional dog training and breeding center on said property by renovating garage/airplane hangar and adding kennel area at some time in the future.

Description of Property Affected: 72-02-30-100-002.005-002 cka 4720 North Jack Morgan Road, Austin, IN 47102, and containing 2 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN in Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date. (Office: 812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Martha A. Randall

Scott County BZA Administrative Assistant

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

BOND SALE NOTICE

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2

Sealed proposals will be received on behalf of the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of Scott County School District 2 (the “School Corporation”), at the office of Therber & Brock (“Therber & Brock “), 11550 North Meridian Street, Suite 275, Carmel, Indiana, 46032; up to the hour of 11:00 a.m. (Local Time) on November 19, 2020, for the purchase of the bonds described as follows:

Scott County School District 2 General Obligation Bonds of 2020 (the “Bonds”), in the aggregate amount of approximately $2,000,000; Originally dated the date of delivery of the Bonds; Fully registered form; Denomination $100,000 or integral multiples thereof; Bearing interest at a rate or rates not to exceed a maximum of 4.0% per annum (to be determined by bidding), which interest will be payable on July 15, 2021 and semiannually on January 15 and July 15 thereafter; Principal payable at The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. in Indianapolis, Indiana, or by wire transfer to depositories on the payment date; Interest payable by check mailed one business day prior to interest payment date or by wire transfer to depositories on the interest payment date to registered owners or depositories as of the fifteenth day immediately preceding the interest payment date; Maturing on January 15 and July 15 beginning July 15, 2026 through no later than January 15, 2030 on the dates and amounts as provided by the School Corporation prior to the sale.

The School Corporation reserves the right to adjust the maturity schedule following the sale in order to accomplish the School Corporation’s financial objectives by reallocating debt service based upon the rates by the successful bidder (the “Purchaser”).

Bidders may submit a sealed bid to the School Corporation’s municipal advisor at the address described or e-mail the bid electronically to the School Corporation’s municipal advisor at mike.therber@theberbrock.com until the time of the bond sale as listed above. The Bonds have been designated by the School Corporation as qualified tax-exempt obligations for purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended to the date hereof (the “Code”).

The Bonds are not redeemable at the option of the School Corporation prior to maturity.

Bidders for the Bonds will be required to name the purchase price, not less than 99.50% of par and the interest rate or rates which the Bonds are to bear. Such interest rate or rates must be in multiples of 1/8th, 1/20th or 1/100th of 1%. Bids specifying two or more interest rates shall also specify the amount and maturities of the Bonds bearing each rate, but all Bonds maturing on the same date shall bear the same single interest rate. The Bonds will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid is submitted in accordance herewith. The winning bidder will be the one who offers the lowest net interest cost to the School Corporation, to be determined by computing the total interest on all of the Bonds to their maturities based upon the schedule provided by the School Corporation prior to the sale and deducting therefrom the premium bid, if any, and adding thereto the discount bid, if any. Any premium bid must be paid at closing as a part of the purchase price. Although not a term of sale, it is requested that each bid show the net dollar interest cost from the date of the Bonds to final maturity and the net effective average interest rate. No conditional bids will be considered. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. If an acceptable bid is not received for the Bonds on the date of sale hereinbefore fixed, the sale may be continued from day to day thereafter without further advertisement, during which time no bid which provides a higher net interest cost to the Corporation than the best bid received at the time of the advertised sale will be considered.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope addressed to the School Corporation and marked on the outside “Bid for Scott County School District 2 General Obligation Bonds of 2020” or emailed to mike.therber@therberbrock.com. A good faith deposit (“Deposit”) in the form of cash or certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $20,000 payable to the order of Scott County School District 2 is required to be submitted by the successful Purchaser not later than 3:30 p.m. (Indianapolis time) on the next business day following the award. If such Deposit is not received by that time, the School Corporation may reject the bid. No interest on the Deposit will accrue to the Purchaser. The Deposit will be applied to the purchase price of the Bonds. In the event the Purchaser fails to honor the accepted bid, the Deposit will be retained by the School Corporation as liquidated damages.

The Purchaser shall make payment for such Bonds and accept delivery thereof within five days after being notified that the Bonds are ready for delivery, at such place in the City of Indianapolis, Indiana, as the Purchaser may designate, or at such other location mutually agreed to by the School Corporation and the Purchaser. The Bonds will be ready for delivery within 45 days after the date of sale. If the School Corporation fails to have the Bonds ready for delivery prior to the close of banking hours on the forty-fifth day after the date of sale, the Purchaser may secure the release of the bid upon request in writing, filed with the School Corporation. The Purchaser may apply to a securities depository registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to make such Bonds depository-eligible.

All provisions of the bid form and Offering Circular (as hereinafter defined) are incorporated herein. As set forth in the Offering Circular, the Purchaser agrees by submission of their bid to assist the School Corporation in establishing the issue price of the Bonds under the terms outlined therein and shall execute and deliver to the School Corporation at closing an “issue price” certificate, together with the supporting pricing wires or equivalent communications, with such modifications as may be appropriate or necessary, in the reasonable judgment of the Purchaser, the School Corporation and Ice Miller LLP (“Bond Counsel”).

Bidders may change and submit bids as many times as they wish during the sale, but they may not withdraw a submitted bid. The last bid submitted by a bidder prior to the deadline for the receipt of bids will be compared to all other final bids to determine the winning bid. During the sale, no bidder will see any other bidder’s bid, nor will they see the status of their bid relative to other bids (e.g., whether their bid is a leading bid).

It is anticipated that CUSIP identification numbers may be printed on the Bonds, but neither the failure to print such numbers on any Bond nor any error with respect thereto shall constitute cause for failure or refusal by the Purchaser therefore to accept delivery of and pay for the Bonds in accordance with the terms of its proposal. No CUSIP identification number shall be deemed to be a part of any Bond or a part of the contract evidenced thereby and no liability shall hereafter attach to the School Corporation or any of its officers or agents because of or on account of such numbers. All expenses in relation to the printing of CUSIP identification numbers on the Bonds, if applicable, shall be paid for by the School Corporation; provided, however, that the CUSIP Service Bureau charge for the assignment of said numbers shall be the responsibility of and shall be paid for by the Purchaser. The Purchaser will also be responsible for any other fees or expenses it incurs in connection with the resale of the Bonds.

The Bonds are being issued for the purpose of procuring funds to be used for the renovation of and improvements to school facilities, including site improvements and the purchase of real estate, equipment, buses and technology, and will be the direct obligations of the School Corporation, payable out of ad valorem taxes to be collected on the taxable property within the School Corporation; however, the School Corporation’s collection of the levy may be limited by operation of I.C. 6-1.1-20.6, which provides taxpayers with tax credits for property taxes attributable to different classes of property in an amount that exceeds certain percentages of the gross assessed value of that property. The School Corporation is required by law to fully fund the payment of debt service on the Bonds in an amount sufficient to pay the debt service, regardless of any reduction in property tax collections due to the application of such tax credits. The School Corporation may not be able to levy or collect additional property taxes to make up this shortfall. The School Corporation is a school corporation organized pursuant to the provisions of I.C. 20-23; the bonds will not be “private activity bonds” as defined in Section 141 of the Code.

Upon the request of the successful bidder, it is expected that the Bonds will be converted to a Loan so long as all the requirements of this Notice are met.

The Bonds are not subject to SEC Rule 15c2-12 and therefore, the School Corporation will not enter into a continuing disclosure undertaking agreement or provide an official statement. The Purchaser must qualify as a sophisticated investor and is either a “qualified institutional buyer” as defined in Rule 144A or an “accredited investor” as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Purchaser will need to sign typical closing documents to certify such status as a sophisticated investor with the intent to hold these Bonds for its own investment without a view towards retail.

The School Corporation has prepared an Offering Circular (“Offering Circular”) relating to the Bonds. Further information relative to the Bonds and a copy of the Offering Circular may be obtained upon application to Therber & Brock, 11550 North Meridian Street, Suite 275, Carmel, Indiana 46032. If bids are submitted by mail, they should be addressed to the Therber & Brock, 11550 North Meridian Street, Suite 275, Carmel, Indiana 46032.

These Bonds are offered subject to the approving opinion of Bond Counsel. The School Corporation will furnish at its expense the bond counsel opinion, printed bond forms, a transcript of proceedings, and closing papers in the usual form showing no litigation questioning the validity of the Bonds at the time of delivery.

Dated October 28, 2020.

Andrea Soloe

Secretary, Board of School Trustees

Scott County School District 2

10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-2010-MI-0041

James Edwards Reynolds

Plaintiff

vs

Bulmaro James Torres and Ollie Torres

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the persons named as Defendants and any other person who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Plaintiffs, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit/Superior Court by the person names as Plaintiff. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Plaintiff, James Edward Reynolds, has filed a Complaint for Quiet Title by Adverse Possession against you.

The Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the defendant, Bulmaro James Torres, whose whereabouts is unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Plaintiff arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Plaintiff’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Plaintiffs is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated this day of Oct. 1, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No 14224-53

10/21, 10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0031

Kenneth Jett

Plaintiff

vs.

Kevin Couch, Nationwide Advantage Mortgage, Indiana Department Of Revenue, And Unknown Claimants To Real Estate

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO:

Kevin Couch

and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located on 5549 N. Water Tower Rd., Austin, IN 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

10/14, 10/21, 10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0030

Austin Redevelopment Commission

Plaintiff

vs.

Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, Citifinancial Services, Inc., Associates Financial Services Company, Inc., and Unknown Claimants To Real Estate

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 458 W. Maple St., Austin, Indiana 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

10/14, 10/21, 10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-JT-60

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

IJH – DOB 3/21/2011

AND

Jessica Hulsopple (Biological Mother)

Travis Hulsopple (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Jessica Hulsopple

Travis Hulsopple

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

10/14. 10/21, 10/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1803-JC-0040

In The Matter Of:

KRC – DOB 9/3/2017

A Child Allege To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Renee Collins (Biological Mother)

Michael Combs (Alleged Father)

Morgan Smith (Alleged Father) and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:Michael Combs and Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing and Dispositional Hearing on 12/1/2020 at 9:45 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

10/21, 10/28. 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.:72D01-2009-JT-000078

72D01-2009-JT-000079

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship: NB – DOB 4/2/2015

ZB – DOB 12/19/2016

and

Allysn L Brandenburg (Biological Mother)

Deric N Brandenburg (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Allysn L Brandenburg Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/15/2020 at 11:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

10/21, 10/28, 11/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2005-JC-65

In The Matter Of:

RW – DOB 11/11/2015

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kendra Michele Jenkins (Mother)

Mark Winchester (Legal Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Mark Winchester

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Continued Initial Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

10/28. 11/4, 11/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Summons – Service By Publication

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2009-MF-0018

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Plaintiff

-vs

CAROLYN J. OGBURN, THE NEW WASHINGTON STATE BANK, INDIANA HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF SUIT

To the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the property legally described as follows:

A part of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 9, township 2 north, range 7 east, Vienna Township, Scott County, Indiana, and a part of lands described in Deed Record 78, page 412, described as follows:

Beginning at a spike at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 9, thence north 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds west 1116.22 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to a nail the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence south 89 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds east 1347.09 feet to an iron T-post, thence north 0 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds west 194.07 feet along a fence and Lamaster (64-197) to a fence corner, thence north 88 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds west 1346.86 feet along a fence and Mickey (68-122) and another Tract to a nail in the 150 East Road, thence south 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds east 202.61 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 6.1296 acres. Subject to the County Road right-of-way and any easements of record. (Scanlan: Tract 7)

More commonly known as: 4751 S Double or Nothing Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following defendant whose whereabouts is unknown:

In addition, to the above-named defendant being served by this summons, there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

An answer or other appropriate response in writing to the Complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney with the Clerk of the Court for Scott County at:

Clerk of Scott County Court

1 E McClain Ave, #120

Scottsburg, IN 47170

on or before the 11th day of December, 2020, (the same being thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so, a judgment may be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

Phillip A. Norman, P.C.

Phillip A. Norman 13734-64

Attorney for Plaintiff

2110 Calumet Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

(219) 462-5104

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

10/28, 11/4, 11/11 hspaxlp