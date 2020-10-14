LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on October 28, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RR7236848 Beer & Wine Retailer — Restaurant NEW

IPH Operational Enterprises AR LLC

525 S Lake Rd

Scottsburg IN

D/B/A PIZZA HUT

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 10/30/2020 @ 09:00 AM

2001 CHEVROLET

1GNCS18W91K203780

$1,810.00

2004 FORD

1FMCU94194KB12357

$1,837.04

193 N. GARDNER ST SCOTTSBURG

On 10/30/2020 @ 10:00 AM

2003 CHEVROLET

1G1JF12F637388284

$2,154.95

2006 CHEVROLET

KL1TD56676B575498

$1,395.00

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Session

The Jackson County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals (PTABOA) will meet on October 27th, 2020 beginning at 8:30 am in the Historic Courtroom located at 111 S. Main Street Brownstown, IN. The Board will consider any appeals of property tax assessment or other business properly brought before the Board.

Upon completion of the business at hand, the Board will recess until further notice.

All updates will be posted on the Assessor’s website at http://www.jacksoncounty.in.gov under the Appeals tab.

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson County Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-000075

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Betty J. Terkhorn, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Nancy Fox and Molly Rieckers were, on September 24, 2020, appointed co-personal representatives of Betty J. Terkhorn, deceased, who died on August 4, 2019, and authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the clerk of the Jackson County Circuit Court within three (3) months from the date of publication, nine (9) months from the date of death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Jackson County, Indiana:

Date: September 24,2020

Melissa J. Hays

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County

Attorney for the Estate:

Nicholaus D. Eddy

Sharpnack Bigley Stroh & Washburn LLP

321 Washington St.

Columbus, IN 47201

812.372-1553

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-073

In the Circuit Court 0f Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Emily K. Cremeans was on the 24th day of September, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of

Kathleen J. Kerkhof, deceased, who died testate on the August 22,2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent‘s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 24th day of September, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

(812) 524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

Crothersville CSO Stormwater

Improvement Project

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements.

This project consists of a Lump Sum bid for the construction of a sewer collection system replacement project that will replace a series of manholes and 27 inch pipe with new manholes and 42 inch pipe, an overflow structure and 77,000 cubic foot buried detention system to intercept flows that exceed the existing plant’s capacity, and a wet weather pump station with treatment components, along with other miscellaneous and related items.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the Town of Crothersville, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 111 E Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229 until 4:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday November 2, 2020. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Crothersville CSO Stormwater Improvement Project” and the name and address of the Bidder.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the Town will provide such provisions as long as the request is made by October 29, 2020.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am (Local Time) on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana 47229. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file at:

The Offices of FPBH, Inc., 72 Henry Street, North Vernon, IN 47265

or

The Office of the Clerk Treasurer of Crothersville

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, Indiana 47229

Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045, bbender@fpbhonline.com) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $200.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $100.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title of the Project and the name and address of Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the Owner (i.e. The Town of Crothersville), in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate bid, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder. The lowest, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs under Executive Order 12549.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2013) included with the Specifications.

Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement. A copy of the proposed financial statement to be submitted with the bid is included in the bid documents section to these specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Wage rates on the project shall not be less than the federal wage scale published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bidders on this work shall be required to comply with the provisions of the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The Bidders shall also comply with the requirements of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 entitled Construction Contractors – Affirmative Action Requirements. A copy of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 may be found in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Bidders attention is also called to the “Minority/Women Business Participation” requirements contained in the Project Specifications. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has adopted a State goal of 10% participation for minority and women owned businesses for construction related or purchase related contracts for the work.

The Contractor must meet guidelines and practices established by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and appropriate federal regulations including: 1) Executive Order 11246, 2) Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, as amended, 3) Certification of Non- Segregated Facilities, 4) OMB Circular A-102, 5) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 6) Section 504, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 7) Age Discrimination Act of 1975, 8) Executive Order 12138, 9) Conflict of Interest Clause, 10) Retention and Custodial Requirements for Records Clause, 11) Contractors and Subcontractors Certifications, and others that may be appropriate or necessary.

Contract procurement is subject to the federal regulations contained in the OMB Circular A-102, Sections B and O and the State of Indiana requirements contained in IC-36-1-9 and IC-36-1-12.

Any contract(s) awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract.

Town of Crothersville

Town Hall

111 E Howard Street

Crothersville, IN 47229

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

U.S. Hwy 31, Manaugh Park, and Community Park Storm Sewer Repair Project

The accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

U.S. 31 Storm Sewer Repair

•Remove damaged existing storm sewer 36” ACP pipe.

•Install approximately 24 LF 36” RCP and reconnect to pipe network.

•Backfill trench, finish grading, pavement restoration, and seed and straw as needed.

Manaugh Park

•Repair damaged/failed walking path.

•Install end treatment for 48” CMP Storm Sewer

Community Park

•Replace Failed end treatment of Storm Sewer Culvert with concrete headwalls.

•Install stabilization material in ditch line.

•Regrade downstream ditch to provide better drainage.

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on November 3, 2020. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Austin U.S.31, Manaugh Park, and Community Park Storm Sewer Repair” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 3:00 PM. (local time) on November 3, 2020, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Mayor Roger Hawkins

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2009-JT-000073

72D01-2009-JT-000074

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SRM – DOB 4/16/2018

TCR – DOB 4/4/2017

and

Kaylie A. Mullins (Biological Mother)

Logan C. Roger (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Kaylie A. Mullins

Logan C. Roger

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 812 752 8424 Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0031

Kenneth Jett

Plaintiff

vs.

Kevin Couch, Nationwide Advantage Mortgage, Indiana Department Of Revenue, And Unknown Claimants To Real Estate

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO:

Kevin Couch

and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located on 5549 N. Water Tower Rd., Austin, IN 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2010-PL-0030

Austin Redevelopment Commission

Plaintiff

vs.

Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, Citifinancial Services, Inc., Associates Financial Services Company, Inc., and Unknown Claimants To Real Estate

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Lillie Wyne, Jimmy Richardson, and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 458 W. Maple St., Austin, Indiana 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

/s/ Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-JT-60

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

IJH – DOB 3/21/2011

AND

Jessica Hulsopple (Biological Mother)

Travis Hulsopple (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Jessica Hulsopple

Travis Hulsopple

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 10:15 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424; https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MATERIALS

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2021. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.

All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04

The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000

The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.

F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant. COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county. VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request. JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities

in the bidding process.

Signed this ________day of ________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MIXTURE

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000 tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2021

Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.

Price should be bid as follows:

Hot Mix:

9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton

11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton

9 Binder………. @ $________per ton

Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton

MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton

Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.

Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.

Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.

An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.

Materials:

Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.

Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.

MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.

The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.

All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.

Signed this __ day of___________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CEMENT READY- MIX

2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.

Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.

Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:

Class A Mix Per Yard

Class B Mix Per Yard

Class C Mix Per Yard

9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard

Interplast-N Per Yard

Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator

3500 PSI

3000 PSI

The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.

Quotes shall be for the year 2021.

Signed this __ day of___________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CULVERT MATERIALS

Quotations accepted for the year 2021.

8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvanized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.

•Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas

•Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.

•Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.

•Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)

•Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)

•Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.

All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.

Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.

Above price to be firm and net.

Quotations accepted for the year 2020 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Signed this __________day of ________, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 16, 2020 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2021. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN.

50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.

65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.

Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.

The bid shall include rack prices as of November 11, 2019.

Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.

The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS

Quotes accepted for the year 2021.

Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:

15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal

Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.

HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. Drums

UniTracHyd 55 55 gal. drums

MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums

Grease NLGI #2 Cs. 30/1 tubes

Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. Drums

Window Washer Fluid 55 gal. drums

Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on November 16, 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 17, 2020, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 111 S Main St., Brownstown, IN.

Contract bids will be for the year 2020.

Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.

Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.

Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime

Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.

Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.

Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

TIRES AND TUBES

These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.

Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.

Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).

Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.

Quotation will be for the year 2021.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 16, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:

265/70R18 10ply Pickup

235/75R17 4 ply Pickup

265/75R16 4 ply Pickup

245/75R18 10ply Pickup

235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck

245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper

245/75R17 4 ply Pickup

7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller

315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck

11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor

7X14.5 12 ply Trailor

17.5X25 8 ply Loader

17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe

11L16 8 ply Backhoe

18.4X30 6 ply Tractor

15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox

7.50-15 8 ply Roller

11R x 22.5 14 ply Tack truck

185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer

225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer

205/75R15 6 ply Trailor

215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor

10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator

460/85/38 6 ply Tractor

380/85/28 6 ply Tractor

20.5R25 Loader

33×15.5-16.5 Skid Loader

295/75R22.5 14 ply Shop Truck

Signed this _____________day of _______________2020.

