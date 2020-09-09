County Clerks To Begin Mailing Absentee Ballots Sept. 18

Jackson & Scott County Voter Registration Clerks said that absentee ballot applications continue to be sent out from her office as they are received.

The ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed out beginning Friday, Sept. 18 to those who have requested absentee ballots.

Ballots will continue to be mailed to those who have applied every day our office is open until Oct. 22.

County clerks are receiving record numbers of absentee ballot requests due to COVID-19.