Conservation Club To Begin Monthly Fish Fry

The Tri-County Conservation Club hold a Drive-Thru Fish Fry/ Chili Supper on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

On the menu will be fish sandwiches, french fries, chili, drinks and desserts.

Call in orders will be taken 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. by calling 812-820-3639 or 812-820-3496.

Memberships ranging from $5-15 are available now by contacting Sandy at 812-793-2014 or at the Fish Fry.

Rentals of the facility throughout the year are available for $75.

This year’s projects are building the Shelter House, fixing picnic tables and regular upkeep and maintenance needs, as well as we continue keeping the natural habitat for our Wildlife in the area.

The Tri-County Conservation Club is located at 8705 ECR 800 S, southwest of Crothersville.