Amick Defeats Graham For Scottsburg Mayor

A second time was the charm for Democrat Terry Amick in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Bill Graham. Voters gave Amick a 924-786 margin.

Democrat incumbent Jan Hardy ran unopposed for clerk-treasurer and tallied 1,288 votes.

Republican Chris Albertson was elected District 1 city councilman over Democrat Chuck Sebastian by a 185-148 vote. Incumbent Democrat Bill Hoagland was unopposed for the District 2 seat and received 202 votes. Republican Christian Evans was elected to the District 3 council seat over incumbent Karen Gricius by a 270-218 margin. Democrat Chuck Rose was unopposed in his re-election bid for the District 4 seat gathering 426 votes. Democrat Ric Manns was elected over Republican Erick Mays by a 974-596 tally

