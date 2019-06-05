Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF CONSTRUCTION

Indiana Municipal Power Agency (11610 N College Ave, Carmel, IN 46032) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Scottsburg Solar Park located on the south side of Meranda Lane approximately 0.57 miles south of the intersection of West Lake Road West and South Meranda Lane in Section 31, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the East Fork White River. Questions or comments regarding the project should be directed to Wade Banning, PE, Banning Engineering (317-707-3750).

6/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP, Jackson County Indiana that the proper legal officers of Jackson County Council will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year at their Regular meeting place at 220 E Walnut , Brownstown IN; Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 P.M. on the 19th day of June, 2019.

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriation made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken

Fund Name Amount

Debt Service $161,000

Total for

Debt Service Fund $161,000

6/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of June, 2019, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Jackson County Drug Free Grant Fund

Other Services

And Charges 49,770

Total Jackson County Drug Free Grant Fund 49,770

Emergency Management Spe. Approp Fund

Supplies 2,828

Total Emergency Management Spe. Approp Fund 2,828

Surveyors Cornerstone Fund

Other Services

And Charges 500

Capital Outlays 48,000

Total Surveyors Cornerstone Fund 48,500

LIT-Public Safety Fund

Supplies 18,000

Total LIT-Public Safety Fund 18,000

Community Corrections State Grant Fund

Personal Services 186,832

Supplies 25,750

Other Services

& Charges 90,400

Total Community Corrections State Grant Fund

302,982

Community Corrections Project Income Fund

Personal Services 315,368

Supplies 9,100

Other Services

& Charges 91,200

Capital Outlays 22,500

Total Community Corrections Project Income Fund

438,168

Community Transition Program Fund

Supplies 3,170

Others Services

& Charges 18,700

Capital Outlays 7,130

Total Community Transition Program Fund 29,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: June 5, 2019

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

6/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1905-EU-0016

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

GRACE O. REARDON, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Linda D. Keys was on May 20, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Grace O. Reardon, deceased, who died on May 2, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 5-20-19

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate Grace O. Reardon

6/5, 6/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1901-EU-000003

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF ROGER A. DIXON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Carolyn S. Dixon is, on the 14th day of January, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger A. Dixon, deceased, who died testate on December 1, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 14th day of January, 2019.

Melissa Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

6/5, 6/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1905-ES-000030

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JERRY W. RICE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Michael Rice was on the 9th day of May, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry W. Rice, deceased, who died testate on April 25, 2019.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 9th day of May, 2019.

Melissa Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN & CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

5/29, 6/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 72D01-1904-PL-020

M&M INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC

Plaintiff

DIANA LAMASTER,

ROY DEAN SMITH,

BRIAN ERIC SMITH, and

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC)

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT

A complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate has been filed against you. The real estate that is shown in the complaint is described as follows:

A part of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 7 east, 2nd principal meridian, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land of Lee Roy LaMaster as described in Deed Record 71, page 259, and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2009-1342 in Cabinet 4, Slide 452, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 7 east, 2nd principal meridian, said corner being marked by a railroad spike, thence north 89 degrees 37 minutes 09 seconds east (bearing based on that of the south line of said quarter in the Warranty Deed to Noble recorded as Document Number 9901565, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana) with the south line of said quarter 824.20 feet to a mag nail and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continuing north 89 degrees 37 minutes 09 seconds east with said line 253.85 feet to a mag nail, thence north 00 degrees 27 minutes 33 seconds west 343.29 feet to a steel rod, thence south 89 degrees 35 minutes 37 seconds west 253.89 feet to a steel rod, thence south 00 degrees 27 minutes 54 seconds east 343.17 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 2.00 acres.

Parcel Number: 72-05-26-200-015.004-005

Property Address: 3153 E Lovers Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170

You must answer the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the third notice of suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott County

Lewis Maudlin,

Attorney for the Plaintiff

53 Public Sq.,

Salem, IN 47167

5/22, 5/29, 6/5 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK # 19-013178

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4

Plaintiff,

vs.

Shanon R. Riley, AKA Shanon Riley, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley:

BE IT KNOWN, that Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4, the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision.

Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

commonly known as 2591 Lakeview Drive, Austin, IN 47102.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

5/29, 6/5, 6/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE is hereby given that sealed bids will be received as follows:

BY: JACKSON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FOR: JACKSON COUNTY JAIL REROOF

Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud during the July 2, 2019 Commissioners meeting at 6:00 pm.

Meeting:

Annex Building

220 East Walnut Street

Brownstown, IN 47220

Bids shall be received in the Jackson County Auditor’s Office the day prior to the opening:

Bids shall be delivered by 4:00 pm on July 1, 2019 to the Auditor’s Office at:

Jackson County Auditor

220 South Main Street Suite 118

Brownstown, IN 47220

Bids received after the date and time set for receipt and opening of bids as herein indicated will be returned unopened.

Bids will be received for contracts as follows:

Reroof of the existing Jackson County Jail

Bids shall be in full accordance with the construction Documents which are now on file with the Owner and may be examined by prospective Bidders at the following location:

Auditors Office

111 South Main Street Suit 118

Brownstown, IN 47220

Bids shall include BID SECURITY in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check in the amount of a sum no less than 5% of the bid sum including all alternates. All roofing contractors/installers must be pre-qualified to bid, by manufacturer, at least seven days prior to the bid date.

Bidders must be in attendance for the walk around of roofing project with owner rep. Meeting is set June 7, 2019 at 9:30 am at the jail.

150 E. St. Rd. 250

Brownstown, IN 47220.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bidding.

Should a successful Bidder withdraw his bid of fail to satisfactorily execute all of the requirements and enter into a written contract within ten (10) days after Notice of Acceptance of his bid, the Owner may declare the Bid Security forfeited, not as penalty, but as liquidated damages.

The successful Bidder shall furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond from an approved surety company, which will remain in full force and effect for a period of one (1) year after date of final acceptance of work. Performance and Payment bonds shall be in an amount equal to the following percentage of the Contract Sum: One hundred percent (100%).

6/5, 6/12 hspaxlp