Two Candidates Withdraw In Scott County Election

Candidates had until last Monday, Feb. 10, to withdraw from the May 5 primary and two Democrats took their hat out of the ring.

Patricia Williams of Scottsburg withdrew from the Scott County Clerk’s race. Than means there will be no prmary battle for the Democrat nomination. Denny Wilson remains the lone candidate to run in the fall for the Democrats.

Jim Boswell withdrew his candidacy to run for county council at large leaving incumbents Iva Gasaway, Robert D. Peacock and Mike Zollman facing a challenge from Anthony (Tony) Peacock for the three spots for the Democrats in the May 5 primary.