Traffic Stop Results In Arrest For Heroin, Meth

Jordan Harrell

A routine traffic stop resulted in a Scottsburg man being charged with dealing in methamphetamine, narcotic drugs, and pills last week.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 1, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Morgan made a traffic stop in Austin. His questioning of the driver, Jordan T. Harrell, 26, of Scottsburg led to locating nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine and over a gram of heroin.

Morgan charged Harrell with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug, two counts of dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate, and possession of a legend drug.

He was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 1 where he remains on a $75,000 bond.