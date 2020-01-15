Recycling pick up in Scottsburg is now being done in house by the city’s Sanitation Department.
Recycling will be picked up weekly on the same day as residents’ trash pick up. One truck will make its rounds picking up trash and a separate truck will be picking up recyclables.
Scottsburg residents with questions should contact City Hall at 812-752-4343.
Scottsburg Weekly Trash, Recycling Collection Now Done On Same Day
