New Faces In Area School Board Races

After the noon deadline last Friday to file for school board, some races developed with first time candidates for area education boards.

School board races will be voted on in the Nov. 3, general election.

In Crothersville, incumbents Dale Schmelze and B.J. McLain opted not to seek re-election. In District 1, the northern part of Vernon Township, Chad Ord of 11905 E 50 N and Jerad Sporleder of 422 N US 31 will vie for that district’s school board representative.

In District 4, representing the west side of Crothersville, John Riley of 301 W. Howard Street will run opposed.

All three incumbents in Scott County School District 1 filed for re-election. Seeking re-election to another term are Ron Atkins, Darlene Hall and Joie Bukowski and new-comer but familiar name to Austin education David F. Deaton is seeking one of the at-large school board seats. Jennings Township voters will vote for three in the Nov. 3 election.

In Scott County School District 2, no incumbent filed to run for re-election to the school board.

Voters will be given three choices for the Finley Township school board seat: Sarah K. Broady of 4916 S. Boatman Road, Kenneth D. McMichael of 2259 W. Craig Road and Jean M. Robbins of 3278 W. Lake Road W. Christy Roberts currently holds that school board seat.

William J. Best of 4393 E. State Road 256 was the lone filer seeking the Johnson Township school board seat. Josh Mays currently holds that school board seat.

It will be a three-way race for the Vienna Township seat representing residents inside the city limits of Scottsburg. Lee A. Hahn of 1236 W. Woodstone Ct, Holly L. Peacock-Armstrong of 412 N. Meridian Street and Rick Zollman of 448 S. Bond are contesting the seat currently held by Ron Moore.