LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO HEIRS AND DEVISEES

The Town of Crothersville, Indiana hereby notifies interested parties in the real estate owned by David M. Coombs, deceased. The real estate is located at 506 South Park St., Crothersville, and is described as follows: Lot 24, Park Place, an addition to the Town of Crothersville, Indiana.

The town’s Unsafe Building Committee has determined the structure to be unsafe and a hazard. The structure is on uninhabitable. It is in need of either reconstruction or demolition in order to comply with the town’s ordinances.

Any person who is an interested party, heir, or devisee should contact Town Hall, (812) 793 2311 to discuss resolution of this matter. Also, if anyone is aware of the heirs of David M. Coombs, please contact town hall.

Staci Peters,

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott Circuit Court

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 72C01-2008-EU-027

IN RE: The Estate Of

Edith M. Mcclellan

Deceased

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on the date of this notice, Roger McClellan Sr. was appointed personal representatives of the estate of Edith M. McClellan, deceased, who died on June 13, 2020, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scott County, Indiana, on August 28, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Prepared by:

A. David Hutson, #28616-22

Hutson Legal

6200 E. Hwy 62, Suite 660

Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Telephone: (812) 206-5905

Fax: (866) 932-5315

Email: david@hutsonlegal.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2008-EU-026

IN RE: The Estate Of Helen Elam, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that James Donald Elam was, on August 24, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Helen Elam, deceased, who died on May 22, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 8-24-20.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Helen Elam

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2008-PL-025

TYLER WHITE and

SHELBY SPICER

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS TO REAL ESTATE

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located on North US Highway 31, Austin, Indiana 47102.

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiffs have sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a civil suit and is a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 19th day of August 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Superior Court

Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Case No.: 72D01-2008-PL-025

TYLER WHITE and

SHELBY SPICER

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS TO REAL ESTATE

Defendant

COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE

Come now the Plaintiffs, Tyler White and Shelby Spicer, by their Attorney, Joshua Stigdon, and for cause of action against the Defendants, states:

Tyler White and Shelby Spicer (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Owners”) own in fee simple certain real estate located at 2879 N. US Hwy 31, Austin, Indiana 47102, in Scott County, Indiana, which is more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section One (1), Township Three (3) North, Range Six (6) East in Scott County, Indiana, described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section One (1) and running thence North with the Section line a distance of Four Hundred Sixty (460) feet to a spike in the center line of Indiana State Highway Number 31; thence North 55 degrees West a distance of Three Hundred Ninety-Seven (397) feet to a spike in said center line and the true point of beginning of this description; thence North 55 degrees West a distance of One Hundred Fifty-Three (153) feet to a spike in the center line of said Highway; thence South 35 degrees West a distance of Two Hundred Twenty-Seven and Thirty-Four Hundredths (227.34) feet to a steel post in grantors West line; thence South 14 degrees East with grantors West line a distance of Two Hundred Two and Seven Tenths (202.7) feet to a steel post; thence North 35 degrees East a distance of Three Hundred Sixty and Three Tenths (360.3) feet to the point of beginning, and said to contain 1 acre, more or less.

Parcel No.: 72-04-01-100-006.000-003

Commonly known as 2879 N. US Hwy 31, Austin, Indiana 47102. The above-described real estate was purchased by the Owners from Old National Bank and transferred via warranty deed to the Owners on August 23, 2019. A copy of the Plaintiffs’ Warranty Deed is marked Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and incorporated herein. As a part of said transaction, Owners hired surveyor Mark Gardner. Upon doing his site work, Mr. Gardner discover a small section of real estate that he believes was intended to be transferred along with the above-described parcel in 1980, but was mistakenly not transferred, and has not been since, resulting now in a 0.134 acre of real estate that is not currently accounted for in any adjoiner’s deed. Mr. Gardner set stakes identifying the 0.134-acre parcel in October of 2019 and prepared a plat map of said parcel. The parcel is described as (hereinafter collectively referred to as (the “Non-deeded Parcel”):

A part of the northeast fourth of the northeast quarter of section 01, township 3 north, range 6 east, 2nd principal meridian and also being an unplatted tract lying within the corporate limits of the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2019003668 in Cabinet 5, Slide 580-C, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the southeast corner of the northeast fourth of the northeast quarter of section 01, township 3 north, range 6 east, 2nd principal meridian, said corner being marked by a MAG nail; thence North 00 degrees 07 minutes 04 seconds West (the east line of the northeast fourth of the northeast quarter of said section is assumed North as shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2015002243 in Cabinet 5, Slide 540-D, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana and is the reference meridian) 466.65 feet to a MAG nail near the center of United State Highway Number 31; thence North 55 degrees 26 minutes 47 seconds West with said highway 395.81 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 34 degrees 33 minutes 17 seconds West 361.04 feet to a steel post; thence North 14 degrees 24 minutes 46 seconds West 203.08 feet to a steel post; thence North 34 degrees 33 minutes 17 seconds East 227.71 feet to the center of said highway; thence South 34 degrees 54 minutes 39 seconds West Through MAG nails at 50.00 feet and 200.00 feet) 264.06 feet to a steel pipe; thence South 17 degrees 44 minutes 21 seconds East 202.38 feet to steel rod; thence North 33 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds East (through a steel rod at 337.47 feet) 387.87 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 0.134 acre and being subject to all legal rights-of-way. Mr. Gardner caused said description and plat to be recorded with the Scott County Recorder’s Office. A copy of the plat is marked Exhibit “B”, attached hereto and incorporated herein. Owners assert that they hold fee simple title to the Non-deeded Parcel against any and all persons, including the Defendants. There is a cloud upon the title to the Non-deeded Parcel because the chain of title does not account for said parcel, and the purpose of this Complaint is to quiet title to the Non-deeded Parcel as against the world. Plaintiffs have named as Defendants all persons within his knowledge through whom any hostile claim might be asserted against the Plaintiffs or Plaintiffs’ future ownership claim in the Non-deeded Parcel. The Plaintiffs’ interest in the Non-deeded Parcel is superior to any claims of the Defendants and any or all other persons claiming an interest in and to said real estate. The Defendants may claim some title, lien, right, or interest in the Non-deeded Parcel adverse to the Plaintiffs. The claims of the Defendants are without any right whatsoever and said Defendants have no estate, right, title, lien, or interest in or to said Non-deeded Parcel or any part thereof.

WHEREFORE, the Plaintiffs, by counsel, requests Judgment as follows:

A. That Tyler White and Shelby Spicer owns fee simple title to the Non-deeded Parcel described herein as joint tenants with the right of survivorship and is entitled to the lawful, peaceful, and continuous possession of said real estate, and that the Defendants named herein and all persons claiming under them have no estate, right, title, lien, or interest in said real property or any part thereof;

B. That any adverse claims of the Defendants or any persons claiming under them, in and to said real property, be terminated by Judgment of this Court;

C. That Plaintiffs be granted costs of this suit;

D. That Plaintiffs be granted all other proper relief.

Joshua A. Stigdon, #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson,

In The Jackson Superior Court I

Cause No. 36D01-2008-PL-000038

Steven Wheeler, As Personal Representative Of The Estate Of Judy E. Wheeler, Deceased,

Plaintiff

vs.

Andrew Bond Hollin, Rachel Hollin, Reubin Burrell, Walker B. Rodman, Lucinda (Burrell) Rodman, Joseph Miller, Lydia Miller, Jonathan Robertson, Caroline Robertson, Mary Robertson, Minnie Eisel, John Eisel, Bessie Robertson, George Eisel, Isaiah T. Wilson, Bertha Kindred, Sophia Wilson, Clarence Lucas, Rosa Lucas, Joseph Kindred, William Kindred, Raymond Lee, Flora Lee, Arthur I. Wheeler, Rosie M. Wheeler, Arlie Delph, Pamela Delph, Daniel Fariss, G.M. Shutts, Josie Shutts, James R. Tidwell, Bridgette Tidwell, Ellen Miller, Alice Pferrer, Oscar Alexander, Elsie Alexander, The Jackson Brick & Holloware Company, Medora Brick Company, Inc., Ivan S. Connell, Christopher John Connell, John Spurgeon, Isaac Persinger, Mable Persinger, William Bland, Joseph M. Robertson, Ed F. McElfresh, Leon McElfresh, Virgil T. Reynolds, Eliza J. Reynolds, Alex Bruner, Susie Bruner, Allan L. Hubbard, Fern Marie Baughman, George Parke Vehslage, Nina Vehslage, Mary E. Robertson, John B. Spurgeon, Rosa Bland, CSX Railroad, And Their Heirs, Successors, Assigns, And Legal Representatives, and any and all other unknown persons claiming title to the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Andrew Bond Hollin, Rachel Hollin, Reubin Burrell, Walker B. Rodman, Lucinda (Burrell) Rodman, Joseph Miller, Lydia Miller, Jonathan Robertson, Caroline Robertson, Mary Robertson, Minnie Eisel, John Eisel, Bessie Robertson, George Eisel, Isaiah T. Wilson, Bertha Kindred, Sophia Wilson, Clarence Lucas, Rosa Lucas, Joseph Kindred, William Kindred, Raymond Lee, Flora Lee, Arthur I. Wheeler, Rosie M. Wheeler, Arlie Delph, Pamela Delph, Daniel Fariss, G.M. Shutts, Josie Shutts, James R. Tidwell, Bridgette Tidwell, Ellen Miller, Alice Pferrer, Oscar Alexander, Elsie Alexander, The Jackson Brick & Holloware Company, Medora Brick Company, Inc., Ivan S. Connell, Christopher John Connell, John Spurgeon, Isaac Persinger, Mable Persinger, William Bland, Joseph M. Robertson, Ed F. McElfresh, Leon McElfresh, Virgil T. Reynolds, Eliza J. Reynolds, Alex Bruner, Susie Bruner, Allan L. Hubbard, Fern Marie Baughman, George Parke Vehslage, Nina Vehslage, Mary E. Robertson, John B. Spurgeon, Rosa Bland and the CSX Railroad, along with Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on August 10, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate, described as follows:

A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 5 North, Range 4 East, Jackson County, Indiana and being 1.14 Acres, More or Less per a Survey by Travis Norman Group, LLC and prepared by Travis A. Norman, PLS #20500020, dated January 6th, 2020 and described as follows:

Commencing at a Steel Post Found at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 5 North, Range 4 East; thence North 00 degrees 48 minutes 03 seconds West, along the East line of the said Quarter Quarter Section, 957.41 feet to a Half Inch Rebar Found on the Southerly Right of Way line of a Railroad; thence South 63 degrees 54 minutes 51 seconds West, along said Right of Way line, 1044.37 feet to a Half Inch Rebar Found and the Point of Beginning of this description: thence South 02 degrees 17 minutes 33 seconds East, 251.56 feet to a Wood Corner Post Found; thence South 83 degrees 23 minutes 18 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 130.70 feet; thence South 85 degrees 35 minutes 18 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 80.50 feet; thence South 86 degrees 54 minutes 46 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 27.31 feet; thence North 80 degrees 55 minutes 28 seconds West, along an existing fence line, 25.80 feet to a Wood Corner Post Found at the Southeasterly corner of a Cemetery; thence North 03 degrees 23 minutes 46 seconds East, along the East line of a Cemetery, 126.03 feet to a Mag Nail set in the centerline of a County Road; thence North 58 degrees 26 minutes 00 seconds East, along said centerline, 90.08 feet; thence North 63 degrees 50 minutes 14 seconds East, along said centerline, 60.36 feet to a Mag Nail set; thence North 26 degrees 09 minutes 46 seconds West, 13.19 feet to a Half Inch Rebar Found on the Southerly Right of Way line of a Railroad; thence North 64 degrees 00 minutes 48 seconds East, along said Right of Way line, 133.72 feet to the Point of Beginning and containing 1.14 Acres, More or Less.

and on August 17, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Praecipe for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and Unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to this real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this action by entering their appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Ronald K. Lambring, #8659-36

Markel Lambring Law Firm LLC

136 South Main Street

P.O. Box 121

Brownstown, IN 47220

(812) 358-3200

rlambring@markellaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana,

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No. 36D01-2008-PL-040

Roger L. Marling and

Nanette R. Burke,

Plaintiffs

M&M Investment Group, Llc,

Jackson County Auditor,

Brock Russell, and

The Heirs, Successors, Assigns, Or Legal Representatives Of Any And All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title To The Real Estate,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: BROCK RUSSELL; and HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE.

Notice is hereby given that on August 19, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint To Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 19th day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Matthew J. Lorenzo # 32674-49

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No. 36D01-2008-PL-0039

Bryon L. Davis,

Plaintiff,

vs.

All Those Claiming Title In And To The Real Estate Commonly Known As “12 Feet Off The West Side Of Said Tract Sold For Road,” In Medora, Indiana,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALL THOSE CLAIMING TITLE IN AND TO THE REAL ESTATE COMMONLY KNOWN AS “12 FEET OFF THE WEST SIDE OF SAID TRACT SOLD FOR ROAD,” IN MEDORA, INDIANA.

Notice is hereby given that on August 19, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint To Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 19th day of August, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Matthew J. Lorenzo # 32674-49

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1912-JC-000119

In The Matter Of:

MR – DOB 1/24/2013

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

And

Jamie Foster (Biological Mother)

Mason Riley (Biological Father)

To: Mason Riley Whereabouts unknown

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 12/10/2020 at 9:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

HEARING PARTICULARS: After registering on the website, you will be placed in a waiting room until the hearing starts. Make sure to be in the waiting room within 5-10 minutes prior to the hearing start time. In order to connect to the video hearing, you will need audio and video access to the hearing. This requires an internet connection and webcam, and may be done via smartphone. If you are unable to connect by computer or smartphone access, you may connect via the “Call-In” telephone number provided above. Have the Meeting ID Number at your disposal.

DIFFICULTY CONNECTING: There may be more than one proceeding scheduled at the same time. Please be patient and wait in the “waiting room” until your case is called. If there is more than a thirty (30) minute wait, or if you experience any other technological difficulty, contact the Court at (812) 752—8424 to report the problem.

“MUTE” WHEN NOT ACTIVELY PARTICIPATING: Parties are asked to “mute” themselves when not speaking, and may unmute to speak or object, and may use the CHAT or REACTION feature in the ZOOM app to lodge objections or to interject.

EVIDENCE: All evidence or documentation should be e-filed at least 24 hours prior to hearing if possible, and served on all parties of record. Any evidence that cannot be e-filed prior to hearing shall be in.PDF format and may be e-mailed to all parties of record at the time of hearing, provided all parties have access to e-mail during the hearing.

WITNESSES: If a party has witnesses for the proceeding, the witnesses shall also participate by video conference or telephone. Sponsoring parties are responsible for having witnesses available and providing witnesses with the connection information. Witnesses may be placed in a ”waiting room” until they are called to testify. Subpoenas and Orders requiring a witness to appear by video or teleconference shall be issued by the Court upon praecipe by any party.

DISMISSAL/DEFAULT: A party’s failure to participate in a remote videoconference as outlined in this order may result in the court conducting the hearing without the participation of the party, and may result in default, dismissal, or other such adverse consequences for that party.

PUBLIC ACCESS: If this is a public hearing, it may be viewed by non-participants and interested persons via livestream at bit.ly/Scott72C01. NON-PUBLIC PROCEEDINGS WILL NOT BE LIVE- STREAMED.

REPRODUCTION, RECORDING, OR REBROADCASTING: Rule 2.17 of the Indiana Rules of Judicial Conduct provides that judges must prohibit the recording of Court proceedings. Accordingly, everyone who in any way participates in, sees, or hears the Court proceeding is hereby ORDERED to not record the proceedings in any way. Violation of this rule and Order shall be punishable by Contempt of Court.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services 1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Scott County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, 10/06/2020 Courthouse – Commissioners’ Room Local Time

Scott County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 09/18/2020 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Scott County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 09/18/2020. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/06/2020 at the Courthouse – Comm Room and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Wednesday, October 06, 2021 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Wednesday, February 03, 2021.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/06/2020 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/21/2020

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Scott County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Scott County Treasurer.

722000004 72-10-02-900-006.003-001 $749.08 Christopher E. Carter Of Sw1/4 Of SEQR 2-2-6 2a Watershed S Ray Rd., Underwood 47177

722000005 72-02-17-600-013.008-002 $1,122.86 Ricky L Lawless N1/2 SWQR 17-4-7 2.0a 6438 N Sanders Rd., Austin 47102

722000007 72-02-20-100-043.001-002 $3,836.93 Francena Fulkerson & Dean Barger Se1/4 NEQR 20-4-7 3.203a 5685 N Bogardus Rd., Austin 47102

722000008 72-02-21-100-065.000-002 $25,300.26 Travis Jones Se1/4 NEQR 21-4-7 1.00a 5727 N Terry Rd., Austin 47102

722000010 72-02-29-100-001.002-002 $4,744.79 Bryan and Kristina Royalty Pt Of NEQR 29-4-7 (2.015ac) 4881 N Bogardus Rd., Austin 47102

722000012 72-04-01-100-003.000-002 $15,795.36 Timothy W Sebastian NEQ NEQ 1-3-6 2.30a Watershed 1053 W Back Dr., Austin 47102

722000013 72-04-01-100-004.000-002 $5,876.44 Timothy W Sebastian Ne1/4 NEQR 1-3-6 .20 A Watershed 2864 N Us #31 Hwy., Austin 47102

722000014 72-04-01-100-034.000-002 $17,126.63 Nathan Soliday Se1/4 NEQR 1-3-6 .50a 1107 W Van Campen Rd., Austin 47102

722000017 72-05-05-300-016.006-002 $7,859.55 Timothy W Sebastian Of NWQR Of SWQR 5-3-7 2.039a 128 E Cutshall Rd., Austin 47102

722000020 72-05-09-200-004.001-002 $1,332.35 Ruford L Terry Se1/4 NWQR 9-3-7 10.13a Watershed E Marshfield Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000021 72-05-09-200-004.002-002 $672.42 Ruford L Terry Se1/4 NWQR 9-3-7 4.5a Watershed E Marshfield Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000024 72-03-25-320-043.000-003 $1,306.09 DT Holdings LLC Harrod 2 Lot 25 113 Bank St., Austin 47102

722000026 72-03-25-330-006.000-003 $1,506.50 Ruford L Terry Harrod 2 Lot 55 Rural St., Austin 47102

722000027 72-03-25-340-082.000-003 $4,573.08 Christopher Cassano and Peggy Meek Christie Lot 79 436 Wilbur Ave., Austin 47102

722000028 72-03-25-340-120.000-003 $2,146.00 Tony Schmidt Christie Lot 12 410 Broadway., Austin 47102

722000029 72-03-25-420-046.000-003 $2,671.12 DT Holdings LLC Gibson 2 Lot 74 Jt With R/O/S 1259 Clay St., Austin 47102

722000030 72-03-25-420-063.000-003 $1,777.60 DT Holdings LLC Gibson 2 Lot 65 1248 Clay St., Austin 47102

722000032 72-03-35-100-009.000-003 $245.45 Ronald G and Vickie Raichel Sw1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .22a English Ave., Austin 47102

722000033 72-03-35-100-010.000-003 $3,372.88 Ronald G and Vickie Raichel Sw1/4 NEQR 35-4-6 .63a 810 English Ave., Austin 47102

722000034 72-03-35-340-057.000-003 $27,196.96 Angela K Evans York Road Lot 28 1224 W Gibson Dr., Austin 47102

722000036 72-03-35-430-005.000-003 $521.50 DT Holdings LLC Mcintosh Lot 9 234 New York St., Austin 47102

722000037 72-03-35-430-009.000-003 $2,035.80 DT Holdings LLC Mcintosh Lot 4 318 S New York St., Austin 47102

722000038 72-03-36-120-010.000-003 $2,532.14 DT Holdings LLC Rice 1 Lot 16 220 Rice Street., Austin 47170

722000039 72-03-36-120-012.000-003 $9,394.22 Little Lester and Dorothy Rice 1 Lot 32 246 Rice St., Austin 47102

722000040 72-03-36-120-028.000-003 $2,823.20 DT Holdings LLC Blunt Lot 75 225 Paulanna Ave., Austin 47102

722000041 72-03-36-120-067.000-003 $18,754.73 Blanche Treadway Blunt Lot 28 165 Blunt Ave., Austin 47102

722000043 72-03-36-120-101.000-003 $1,206.30 DT Holdings LLC Rice 1 Lot 3 646 Mann Ave., Austin 47102

722000044 72-03-36-120-143.000-003 $1,392.50 Christopher Cassano Morgan Lot 39 160 Paulanna Ave., Austin 47102

722000046 72-03-36-210-061.000-003 $2,771.93 Kenneth Wayne Davis Ne1/4 NWQR 36-4-6 .24a (Tract 68) 97 Broadway St., Austin 47102

722000048 72-03-36-340-012.000-003 $2,007.40 DT Holdings LLC Blk A Allendale Lot 7 230 Cross St., Austin 47102

722000051 72-03-36-340-083.000-003 $1,117.76 DT Holdings LLC Blk D Allendale Lot 16 333 S Second St., Austin 47102

722000052 72-03-36-340-084.000-003 $3,786.72 DT Holdings LLC Blk D Allendale Lot 15 345 S Second St., Austin 47102

722000053 72-03-36-340-093.000-003 $9,410.73 Goble Parker Blk C Allendale S Pt Lot 11 & Lot 12 346 S Second St., Austin 47102

722000054 72-04-02-120-025.000-003 $1,949.88 Hoosier Solution Solo 401k Trust FBO Michele L Holsapp Nw1/4 NEQR 2-3-6 .25a Watershed 1035 W York Rd., Austin 47102

722000060 72-02-25-500-005.006-004 $630.44 Brandon Sebastian N1/2 25-4-7 1.58a 4849 N Windrift Rd 4849 N Windrift Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000062 72-02-34-100-096.000-004 $3,229.94 Grover L and Sondra Stacey Ne1/4 NEQR & Se1/4 NEQR 34-4-7 12.38a Watershed 2773 E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000063 72-02-34-400-049.000-004 $427.15 Timothy Lee Hoard Nw1/4 SEQR 34-4-7 .284 Watershed E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000064 72-02-34-400-050.000-004 $4,930.18 Timothy Lee Hoard S1/2 34-4-7 .373a Watershed 2576 E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000065 72-02-34-400-052.000-004 $3,771.38 Claude and Evalee Dehart S1/2 34-4-7 0.675a Ponder Comley Tracts Watershed Easement E State #256 Rd., Austin 47102

722000067 72-06-08-100-012.000-004 $1,518.56 John and Janet Salyers NEQR 8-3-8 2.34a Watershed 6616 E Polk Rd., Lexington 47138

722000070 72-06-08-210-030.000-004 $718.20 Karlyn C Hoard Blocher Lot 55 Watershed N Blocher Railroad St., Lexington 47138

722000071 72-06-08-210-036.000-004 $7,695.84 James Achelpohl Blocher Lot 7 Watershed 1846 N Blocher Railroad St., Lexington 47138

722000073 72-06-08-210-053.000-004 $312.26 James Achelpohl Of NWQR 8-3-8 .02a 1846 N Blocher Railroad St., Lexington 47138

722000074 72-06-08-300-058.000-004 $369.69 Beth Lee Sanders and Roy Lee Sanders Nw1/4 SWQR 8-3-8 1a Watershed 6042 E Blocher Rd., Lexington 47138

722000075 72-06-08-300-065.000-004 $741.89 B & O Railroad Se1/4 NWQR 8-3-8 8.70a Watershed Blocher Rd., Lexington 47138

722000081 72-06-17-200-029.000-005 $835.70 Janet D Kiefer & Barry R Kiefer Ne1/4 NWQR 17-3-8 .326a Watershed 852 N State #3 Rd., Lexington 47138

722000082 72-06-17-900-025.000-005 $647.95 B & O Railroad Ne1/4 NWQR & Se1/4 NWQR & Sw1/4 & Se1/4 17-3-8 12.59a Watershed State #3 Rd., Lexington 47138

722000083 72-06-18-400-033.000-005 $512.69 Virgil H Kreeger Etal SEQR 18-3-8 18.69a Watershed Watershed Lake Valley View Dr., Lexington 47138

722000084 72-06-19-100-003.000-005 $493.27 Rita Dismore N1/2 NEQR & S1/2 NEQR 19-3-8 16.435a Watershed S Napper Rd., Lexington 47138

722000085 72-06-21-600-004.000-005 $382.14 B & O Railroad Of SWQR 21-3-8 6.19a Watershed Reid Rd., Lexington 47138

722000086 72-06-27-400-027.006-005 $775.48 Russell Earl Harbold Of SEQR 27-3-8 6.853a Watershed S Pine Hill Rd., Lexington 47138

722000089 72-06-30-300-015.000-005 $28,639.95 Zap Distributing LLC Rolling Acres (Lot 8) Watershed 5314 E Ervin Rd., Lexington 47138

722000090 72-06-33-410-008.000-005 $2,090.88 Mary Eaves., Lexington Lot 3 Watershed 2628 S Cherry St., Lexington 47138

722000091 72-06-34-330-060.000-005 $313.92 MTGLQ Investors LP Of SWQR 34-3-8 .04a (Part Hill St Rwy) S Cherry St., Lexington 47138

722000093 72-06-35-400-017.008-005 $928.38 Dorothy J Carson Of SEQR 35-3-8 3.836a E State Rd #356, Lexington 47138

722000094 72-07-03-600-019.000-005 $523.74 B & O Railroad Of NWQR & Of SWQR 3-2-8 9.65a Watershed E Mace Rd., Lexington 47138

722000097 72-07-08-100-001.003-005 $570.49 Elmer R Hall Of NEQR 8-2-8 .30a Watershed S Charlestown Rd., Lexington 47138

722000098 72-07-16-100-002.000-005 $305.80 B & O Railroad Ne1/4 Fract Of Lex # 1 16-2-8 4.34a Watershed Tank Pond Rd., Lexington 47138

722000099 72-07-16-100-004.005-005 $329.88 Hank and Vickie Williams Fract Of Section 16-2-8 2.961a Watershed Tank Pond Rd., Nabb 47147

722000100 72-08-77-400-007.005-005 $1,485.08 Wilfredo Galvez Bonilla Et Al Of Clarks Grant 277 6.28a Watershed 5752 S State Rd #3., Lexington 47138

722000104 72-08-92-900-010.011-005 $4,480.05 Ranzel L Iii and Mikal Merideth Of C G 292 50.676a Watershed 5141 S Bonsett Dr., Lexington 47170

722000106 72-08-96-300-021.000-005 $965.38 James Dale Mills Clarks Grant 296 3.00a Tract 3 Watershed 4524 S Clark Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000107 72-08-96-400-027.000-005 $2,762.53 James D Mills Clarks Grant 296 (9.98 Per Survey) Watershed 4717 S Clark Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000108 72-04-23-410-024.004-007 $2,395.62 Ahren and Desirae Porta Hosea Pt Lot 18 Watershed 2035 W Bobwhite Dr., Scottsburg 47170

722000112 72-09-05-210-009.000-007 $3,791.56 Kathy Ann Rubio-Willbanks Vienna Lot 73 and Lot 74 Watershed 320 E State Rd #356., Scottsburg 47170

722000113 72-09-06-200-027.000-007 $1,614.35 Joshua Graff Nw1/4 NWQR 6-2-7 1.12a Watershed 876 W Leota Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000114 72-09-07-100-084.000-007 $1,700.78 Anna R Furey S1/2 NEQR 7-2-7 2.11a Watershed 410 W Berna Dr., Scottsburg 47170

722000116 72-09-18-100-025.000-007 $1,148.90 Robert T and Judy E Whobrey SEQR 18-2-7 .76a Watershed 389 W Collins Rd Underwood 47177

722000117 72-09-18-400-026.001-007 $811.75 Robert and Judy Whobrey Of Sw 1/4 SEQR 18-2-7 1.51a Watershed W Collins Rd Underwood 47177

722000120 72-05-19-120-079.000-008 $1,938.95 Timothy L Hoard Lakeview Lot 33 Watershed 1008 Owen St., Scottsburg 47170

722000121 72-05-19-120-086.000-008 $26,222.82 Stevie A. Akers and Jessica M Akers Lakeview Lot 8 Watershed 870 W Owen St., Scottsburg 47170

722000122 72-05-19-130-099.000-008 $12,565.27 Charles M Zollman Jr Forest Park S Pt Lot 38 (60”) & Pt Lot 36 & Pt Lot 37 Watershed 175 N Park Dr., Scottsburg 47170

722000125 72-05-19-440-022.000-008 $613.08 Dennis A and Donna L Paden Smith Lot 19 Watershed 600 Ray St., Scottsburg 47170

722000127 72-05-20-210-006.000-008 $337.45 Marc F and Teresa M Aloisio Ne1/4 NWQR4 20-3-7 .64a Watershed N Third St., Scottsburg 47170

722000128 72-05-20-220-008.003-008 $987.87 Alfred E and Irene M Johnson Craig Pt Lot 15 (Street) Watershed N Main St., Scottsburg 47170

722000129 72-05-20-220-011.000-008 $1,681.02 DT Holdings LLC Craig Pt Lot 15 Watershed 452 N Main St., Scottsburg 47170

722000130 72-05-20-220-076.000-008 $3,896.13 Daniel L Gose Lynhurst Lot 60 & N Pt Lot 61 Watershed 492 N Washington St., Scottsburg 47170

722000132 72-05-20-340-067.000-008 $8,811.18 Virginia Rinen Ceralde Rutherford W Pt Lot 407 Watershed 180 E Madison St., Scottsburg 47170

722000133 72-05-29-320-001.002-008 $5,870.26 Imperial Marble, Inc Of Nw1/4 SWQR 29-3-7 .870a 325 W Lake Rd., Scottsburg 47170

722000134 72-05-30-110-001.001-008 $341.74 Blue Dog Llc Century Subdivision, Part Lot #1 (0.04ac) S Gardner St., Scottsburg 47170

Total Properties: 80

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 21st day of August, 2020.

Tammy Stout Johnson,

Auditor, Scott County Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 2

Case No: 36D02-2008-MI-059

In the Matter of the Name Change of

David Ryan Paul McFall,

A Minor Child

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Derek Allen Austin and Meagin Austin parents of minor child David Ryan Paul McFall, whose mailing address 228 S. O’Brien Street, Seymour, IN 47274 in Jackson County, Indiana hereby gives notice that they have filed a petition in the Jackson Superior Court 2 requesting that their child’s name be changed from David Ryan Paul McFall to David Ryan Paul Austin.

Derek Allen Austin

Petitioner

Dated: August 28, 2020

Melissa Hays

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2003-JT-39

72D01-2003-JT-40

72D01-2003-JT-41

72D01-2003-JT-42

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

DB – DOB 6/20/2013

CH – DOB 11/3/2015

MAM – DOB 7/27/2017

MB – DOB 10/16/2018

and

Bailey Bateman (Biological Mother)

Matthew Martin, Sr. (Biological Father)

Timothy Blankenbaker (Biological Father)

George Helton (Biological Father)

Matthew Martin, Sr. (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Bailey Bateman

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Continued Initial Hearing on 10/13/2020 at 11:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 10/29/2020 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1707-JC-125

IN THE MATTER OF:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother) And Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 11/17/2020 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 a.m., 10/22/2020 Courthouse

2nd Floor Courtroom Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/05/2020 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/05/2020. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/22/2020 at the Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 22, 2021 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, February 19, 2021.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/22/2020 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/07/2020

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

362000004 36-55-05-200-008.000-001 $347.72 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 5-5-5 6.317A. Near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000005 36-55-05-200-012.000-001 $250.52 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 5-5-5 3.566A Near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000006 36-55-06-100-002.000-001 $313.88 Gallion, Samuel J PT FRAC 6-5-5 6.764A near 2162 E US Hwy 50 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000007 36-55-21-400-012.000-001 $876.07 Stuckwisch, Rosie Life Estate & Frank Stuckwisch Jr & Robert D Stuckwisch & Katrina Stuckwisch t/c S1/2 SW SE 21-5-5 2A. Katrina Stuckwisch TC 1969 S Co Rd 350 E Brownstown 47220

362000008 36-64-19-100-032.002-001 $303.83 Francis, Brady A PT SW NE 19-6-4 1A. Near 4580 N St Rd 135 47235 Brownstown 47220

362000009 36-64-19-300-012.000-001 $811.72 Mejean, Timothy Steven PT SW 19-6-4 .9A. 4947 W Co Rd 440 N Freetown 47235

362000010 36-64-19-300-013.000-001 $1,182.59 Mejean, Timothy Steven PT NW SW 19-6-4 3.049A. 4987 W Co Rd 440 N Freetown 47235

362000011 36-64-29-300-033.003-001 $2,380.14 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .592A 3246 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000012 36-64-29-300-033.008-001 $1,349.86 Skaggs, Eric W Contract To Cary Jones PT SE SW 29-6-4 3.109A. 3228 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000013 36-64-29-300-034.000-001 $710.93 Hash, James M & Jennifer Toppe-Hash NE SW 29-6-4 3A. 3254 N Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

362000014 36-64-29-300-035.003-001 $686.56 Hash, James M & Jennifer Toppe-Hash NE SW 29-6-4 5.22A. Near 3386 N CO Rd 650 W 47235 Freetown 47235

362000017 36-54-10-401-003.000-002 $25,798.22 1220 West Spring Street, LLC PT NE 32.72AC 1220 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

362000019 36-54-11-301-034.000-002 $525.50 Gastineau, Amanda PT E1/2 SW 11-5-4 .165A. Near 921 W Walnut St 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000020 36-54-11-304-058.000-002 $361.27 Willis, Janis BTOWN IMP S 25 810 W Cross St Brownstown 47220

362000021 36-54-11-304-059.000-002 $1,791.73 Reynolds, David B BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 23 .005AC BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 23 & 24 BROWNSTOWN IMP CO 22 814 W Cross St Brownstown 47220

362000025 36-54-14-103-061.000-002 $1,330.88 Stinson, Leonard & Mary N PT 2/3 BLK P 607 S Main St Brownstown 47220

362000028 36-42-13-400-014.000-003 $892.83 Wilkerson, April & George Contract To Jerry Mark Kessner NE COR SE SE 13-4-2 1.20A 6832 S Co Rd 1100 W Medora 47260

362000029 36-42-23-200-006.000-003 $268.70 Dixon, Max A PT NW 23-4-2 14.50A Near 6880 S CO Rd 1250 W 47260 Medora 47260

362000030 36-43-08-100-003.001-003 $4,112.37 Boyce, Jason Robert PT SE NE 8-4-3 1A. 5475 S Co Rd 825 W Medora 47260

362000036 36-53-22-100-002.007-003 $1,644.95 Pinto, Yazmin PT E1/2 NE 22-5-3 1.86A. AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 7180 W Co Rd 150 S Medora 47260

362000037 36-53-22-100-002.008-003 $447.92 Pinto, Yazmin PT NE 22-5-3 1.35A. AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE ON 01/02/14 INS # 201400014 Near 7180 W 150 S 47260 Medora 47260

362000042 36-53-34-103-034.000-004 $2,294.00 Walls, ML – Life Estate & Faythe Gill MCMILLAN 33–1 273 W Central St Medora 47260

362000043 36-53-34-103-038.001-004 $928.08 Childers, Bradley & Monica PT NE 34.03-5-3 .33A 208 W Main St Medora 47260

362000044 36-53-34-103-045.000-004 $5,361.80 Cooley, Amy S PT SW NE 34-5-3 .33A 4 N George St Medora 47260

362000045 36-53-34-104-018.000-004 $1,576.25 Cartricharge Inc ZOLLMAN 57′ WEST SIDE 21-3, 57′ OFF WEST SIDE 22-3 38 E First St Medora 47260

362000046 36-53-34-104-020.000-004 $508.50 Cartricharge Inc 34.04-5-3 ZOLLMAN 19 Between 175 N Perry St and 145 N Perry St 47260 Medora 47260

362000048 36-53-34-401-007.000-004 $656.61 Meade, Phillip R & Jerry K PT 74–I, 75–I 139 S David St Medora 47260

362000051 36-53-34-401-053.000-004 $541.25 Meade, Joshua R & Monica J Childress jt/rs 7 1/2 E SIDE 61–G 35 1/2 W SIDE 63–G 48 E Scott St Medora 47260

362000052 36-53-34-401-064.000-004 $1,238.30 Smith, Dennis J PT 127–M, 128–M, 129–M 196 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000053 36-53-34-401-065.000-004 $4,089.05 Mullis, Perry 34.05-5-3 123-M 166 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000054 36-53-34-401-066.001-004 $682.55 Mullis, Perry 34.05-5-3 0.02AC 148 S Perry St Medora 47260

362000055 36-53-34-401-067.000-004 $779.90 Mullis, Perry EXC 15′-4IN W SIDE 121–M EXCEPT 0.08AC Near 166 S Perry St 47260 Medora 47260

362000057 36-53-34-401-072.001-004 $611.00 Childers, Bradley & Monica PT LOT 126-M SO OF MEDORA CREEK 44 W Wahington St Medora 47260

362000058 36-53-34-401-082.000-004 $2,093.90 Green Tree Solutions Inc Contract To Phillip & Jerry Meade 189–R, 190–R 67 E Washington St Medora 47260

362000059 36-53-34-402-010.000-004 $615.50 Farmer, Melissa A & Rea D Morley jt/rs LOT 105-V 199 S Jackson St Medora 47260

362000060 36-53-34-402-028.000-004 $333.80 Meade, Phillip R & Jerry K JOHN R JACKSON PT. 15, PT 16, PT 17 250 W Riley St Medora 47260

362000061 36-53-34-402-064.000-004 $914.76 Wheeler, Jessica W PT 1/3 170–0 PT SE 34-5-3 .40A & PT LOT 170 BLK O 182 W Sparksville Rd Medora 47260

362000062 36-54-20-300-007.000-005 $831.29 Holland, Larry J PT SE 20-5-4 0.851AC 1668 S Co Rd 375 W Vallonia 47281

362000063 36-54-29-103-009.000-005 $2,555.07 DSV SPV1, LLC MILLERS 1ST ADD LOT 26 3340 W Commerce St Vallonia 47281

362000064 36-54-29-103-013.000-005 $286.65 Benge, Janet E & Karen Benge 75 X 150 MILLER LOT 32 2286 S Mill St Vallonia 47281

362000066 36-54-29-103-016.000-005 $969.55 McKinney, Donald W MILLER LOT 35 BLK 2 3382 W Commerce St Vallonia 47281

362000068 36-54-29-104-003.000-005 $836.65 Pfeiffer, James H Sr & Leah PT NE 29-5-4 1.04A. 2369 S Main St Vallonia 47281

362000069 36-45-10-300-030.000-006 $670.46 Gray, Donald & Joyce PT SW 10-4-5 1.83A 5615 S Co Rd 325 E Brownstown 47220

362000071 36-45-10-301-013.000-006 $605.21 Daniels, Richard L & James Daniels PT SW 10.01-4-5 .71A 5603 S State Rd 39 Brownstown 47220

362000077 36-75-32-200-007.000-007 $527.03 Claycamp, Daniel PT NW 32-7-5 36.08A. Near 2373 E CO Rd 875 N 47274 Seymour 47274

362000078 36-66-14-209-061.000-008 $3,064.10 Maddox, Bradley R & Jill M ROLLING HILLS SEC 2 LOT 17 40′ S SIDE LOT 18 412 Colvin Ct Seymour 47274

362000079 36-66-15-100-007.001-008 $299.45 Allman, Jerry W & Jerry L Allman jt/rs PT NE 15-6-6 4.894A. 5926 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000082 36-66-22-204-021.000-008 $2,517.30 Turner, Trent & Sonya SANDY KNOB SUB SEC 1, LOT 1 AND E 1/2 LOT 2 10425 E Birch St Seymour 47274

362000083 36-66-22-401-009.000-008 $1,334.09 Lopez, Rafael PEBBLE BROOKE SUBDIV 1ST, LOT 9 1080 Brittney Blvd Seymour 47274

362000084 36-66-22-401-058.000-008 $2,556.25 Santiago, Jeannetzi & Luis A Martinez Guzman PEBBLE BROOKE SUB IV, LOT 133 1104 Mockingbird Ln Seymour 47274

362000086 36-66-27-404-036.000-008 $3,044.01 Challies, Jonathan S & Michelle A Wingham jt GREENDALE PKWY LOT 12 -A 10811 E Greendale Dr Seymour 47274

362000087 36-66-28-300-016.000-008 $272.86 Back, Raymond & Mariann NEW FARMINGTON LOTS 1,2,3,4,5,6 Near 2936 N Co Rd 900 E 47274 Seymour 47274

362000089 36-66-35-200-019.000-008 $1,201.55 Beineke, Scott E PT NW 35-6-6 2A Near 2597 N US Hwy 31 47274 Seymour 47274

362000090 36-66-35-300-028.000-008 $925.88 Stigdon, Kerry PT SE SW 35-6-6 1.29A 2450 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000091 36-66-35-300-029.000-008 $260.79 Stigdon, Kerry PT SE 35-6-6 .682A Near 2412 N US Hwy 31 47274 Seymour 47274

362000092 36-65-13-403-086.000-009 $1,376.41 Byers, Edwin E WESTGATE MANOR 12–1 1548 Morningside Dr Seymour 47274

362000093 36-65-24-203-068.000-009 $1,323.88 Calvo, Luis Armando Lopez THE CROSSING, LOT 76, SEC III 253 White’S Station Rd Seymour 47274

362000094 36-66-17-102-022.000-009 $2,669.49 Childress, Eric PT LOT EASTBROOK LOT 43-C EASTBROOK PT LOT 44-C 620 Berkshire Dr Seymour 47274

362000095 36-66-17-103-005.000-009 $1,912.91 Booher, Mark T COLVINS 47–E COLVINS PT 13–A COLVINS 20′ E SIDE 12–A 819 N Obrien St Seymour 47274

362000097 36-66-17-202-027.000-009 $1,828.58 Martinez, Teri N1/2 W1/2 LOT 7 BLK 25 916 Ewing St Seymour 47274

362000098 36-66-17-202-043.000-009 $431.80 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH S1/2 LOT 17-26 Near 736 Pershing St 47274 Seymour 47274

362000099 36-66-17-202-044.000-009 $2,367.47 O’Connor, Dana Marie SALTMARSH ADD LOT 18-26 736 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000100 36-66-17-203-010.000-009 $2,866.50 Mace, Timothy D & Elizabeth SALTMARSH LOT 20 BLK 26 730 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000105 36-66-17-317-009.000-009 $9,060.55 Stacey, Grover L & Sondra E PT 1–L, PT 2–L STAIRWAY 1–L, 2–L 122 W 2nd St Seymour 47274

362000109 36-66-17-322-083.090-009 $2,722.28 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ N1/2 LOT 3-51 221 S Vine St Seymour 47274

362000110 36-66-17-403-141.000-009 $3,345.45 Bensheimer, Donna PT SW SE 17-6-6 .13A 415 S Obrien St Seymour 47274

362000111 36-66-17-403-149.000-009 $417.50 Lagunes, Eric Alonso Arista GLENLAWN LOT 123 713 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000112 36-66-17-403-150.000-009 $3,464.60 Laguenes, Eric Alonso Arista GLENLAWN ADD LOT 122 715 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000115 36-66-18-101-009.000-009 $2,142.07 Almodova, Joaquin & Karina A Alvarez jt/rs PT 18-6-6 .25A 928 N Pine St Seymour 47274

362000116 36-66-18-102-045.000-009 $2,048.33 Carken Properties LLC Contract To James Kincer SWIFTS 10–3 SWIFTS 8′ W SIDE 9–3 614 W 8th St Seymour 47274

362000118 36-66-18-104-002.000-009 $3,662.23 AHA Properties, LLC WOODS ADD W1/2 LOT 6 BLK 29 WOODS ADD W1/2 LOT 7 B 738 Indianapolis Ave Seymour 47274

362000119 36-66-18-104-007.000-009 $5,861.97 Mace, Elizabeth CARTER’S REPLAT LOT 2 723 Pershing St Seymour 47274

362000123 36-66-18-403-006.000-009 $3,482.32 Andrews, William Gregory & Michelle Dawn 6/10 J H PETERS ADD LOT 12–D 307 N Lynn St Seymour 47274

362000129 36-66-19-104-025.000-009 $4,341.01 AHA Properties LLC HOLTMAN PT NE 19-6-6 .272A 802 S Lynn St Seymour 47274

362000130 36-66-19-202-006.006-009 $4,859.50 Sparks, Susan E COMMONS WEST, UNIT 6 (.061A / 2,657 SF) 110 Commons Dr Seymour 47274

362000131 36-66-19-300-011.000-009 $12,683.08 CCC Real Esate Holding Co LLC PT S PT SW 19-6-6 6.945A 643 S Airport Rd Seymour 47274

362000135 36-66-20-201-003.000-009 $2,120.72 Boling, Robert E & Donna L PFINGST 1ST 29–3 322 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000136 36-66-20-201-050.000-009 $1,826.84 Wingfeld, Anthony W & Mary K PFINGST 20′ W SIDE 5–1 PFINGST 60′ 4–1 124 E Brown St Seymour 47274

362000139 36-66-20-202-048.000-009 $1,595.07 Thoele, Joseph R THOMAS LOT 2-L 523 S Chestnut St Seymour 47274

362000142 36-53-04-300-012.000-010 $240.72 Bowman, Joseph & Summer W1/2 SE SW 4-5-3 6.76A. Near 1029 N Co Rd 875 W 47260 Medora 47260

362000143 36-53-04-300-013.005-010 $2,673.26 Cummings, Cole C PT NE SW 4-5-3 1A. 8705 W Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

362000147 36-63-16-201-033.000-010 $2,274.63 Engelking, Nathan A 122′ KURTZ LOT 122 G 122′ KURTZ LOT 116 G 5740 N Broadway St Norman 47264

362000148 36-63-21-200-003.000-010 $456.05 Dunn, Phillip G & Marjorie J (Co-Trustees) Joint Rev Trust Agreement Phillip G & Marjorie J Dunn PT NW 21-6-3 53A Dunn Joint Revocable Trust Agreement Near 4767 N Co Rd 775 W 47220 Norman 47264

362000149 36-63-25-300-005.001-010 $3,875.84 Stauffer, Andrew J & Lindsey M TRACT 1 DAVID & NELVA THOMPSON EXEMPT SUB 19.24AC 3480 N Co Rd 650 W Brownstown 47220

362000150 36-63-25-400-008.000-010 $174.10 Vaniman, Jane & Beulah M Sparks & Eva A Devine & Mary K Huerta & Marilyn R Newby & Carolyn S Short & Rhea Dawn Fowler & Renee D Kasting PT SW SE 25-6-3 5A Near 5504 W Co Rd 300 N 47220 Brownstown 47220

362000153 36-63-29-401-023.000-010 $787.06 Engelking, Nathan A 29.01-6-3 CLEARSPRING LOT 57 3318 N Main St Norman 47264

362000156 36-63-29-401-033.000-010 $851.27 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING PT N1/2 6 CLEARSPRING IMP 7 3367 N Sugar St Norman 47264

362000157 36-63-29-401-035.000-010 $527.52 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING S1/2 6 Near 3367 N Sugar St 47264 Norman 47264

362000158 36-63-30-300-005.000-010 $1,685.78 Turner, Kenneth E & Belva J S PT N1/2 SW 30-6-3 20.35A. 3351 N Co Rd 1100 W Norman 47264

362000159 36-63-30-300-005.003-010 $1,095.52 Turner, Kenneth E & Belva J S PT N1/2 SW 30-6-3 21A. 10802 W Co Rd 325 N Norman 47264

362000160 36-63-01-100-012.000-011 $1,244.90 Deweese, Dennis Shane NW NE TRACT 1 1-6-3 2.30A 7975 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000161 36-63-01-200-020.000-011 $1,455.68 Engelking, Teresa Jane PT S PT W1/2 NW 1-6-3 2.954A 7825 N Co Rd 600 W Freetown 47235

362000165 36-63-02-400-021.000-011 $2,821.55 Weekly, John C & Laura L PT SE 2-6-3 12.75AC 6149 W Co Rd 700 N Freetown 47235

362000168 36-63-11-200-019.001-011 $1,677.07 Engelking, Nathan PT SW 11-6-3 4.449A. 6725 W Co Rd 700 N Freetown 47235

362000170 36-64-06-300-015.000-011 $2,608.16 Brumfield, Todd & Katherine N END NW SW 6-6-4 2A 7401 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000173 36-64-07-201-018.000-011 $2,548.11 Lucas, Doyle E. , Jr. SMITH FREEPORT 3-D 6854 N Maple St Freetown 47235

362000174 36-64-07-303-018.000-011 $1,508.47 Hatton, Jack D LUCAS FREEPORT 45 4775 W 2nd St Freetown 47235

362000175 36-64-07-303-050.000-011 $3,558.72 Combs, Morton & Fay E MAHALAVILLE 7-B CONTRACT: ELIZABETH D MACE 4952 W State Rd 58 Freetown 47235

362000176 36-73-13-300-010.000-011 $536.06 Staley, Charles & Brenda PT NE SW 13-7-3 2.31 AC 11428 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000177 36-73-13-900-007.001-011 $496.82 Hall, Michael L & Robin R (Trustees) Michael L Hall & Robin R Hall Rev Living Trust PT NW 13-7-3 29.923AC 5449 W Co Rd 1190 N Freetown 47235

362000178 36-73-14-300-003.003-011 $1,935.93 Oliver, Michael & Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 2.87A. Tract 5C 11096 N Co Rd 650 W Freetown 47235

362000179 36-73-14-300-003.004-011 $3,394.77 Oliver, Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 1.69A. 6650 W Co Rd 1100 N Freetown 47235

362000180 36-73-14-300-003.009-011 $228.32 Oliver, Michael & Deborah PT SW 14-7-3 8.03A. Near 11096 N CO Rd 650 W 47235 Freetown 47235

362000181 36-73-14-300-005.002-011 $944.58 McKinney, Donald W NE SW 14-7-3 8.12A. 11313 N Co Rd 650 W Freetown 47235

362000182 36-73-26-400-023.001-011 $2,461.22 Bodi, Kellie Beth TRACT 1 HARLESS EXEMPT SUBDIV 3AC 9293 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000184 36-73-36-400-013.000-011 $3,449.14 Greathouse, Terry Lloyd PT SW 36-7-3 79.03A 8024 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

362000187 36-66-01-400-018.000-012 $1,036.54 Ross, Leon D. & Charlotte J. S1/2 NE SE 1-6-6 7A. 7292 N Co Rd 1300 E Seymour 47274

362000190 36-66-05-301-042.001-012 $3,888.92 Hunt, Todd M & Gina E LOT 69 GOSSER CLEARVIEW REPLAT OF LOTS 69, 70 & 71 Sec 3 2151 Dogwood Trl Seymour 47274

362000191 36-66-05-302-007.000-012 $2,598.80 Brewer, Kimberly J 5.02-6-6 LOT 15 HIGHLAND PARK 2221 Mark Twain Ave Seymour 47274

362000194 36-76-23-300-030.000-012 $3,941.36 Cassetty, Jerry D & Phyllis PT NW 23-7-6 4.16A INCLUDES LOTS 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, REDDING 10266 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

362000197 36-76-35-100-004.000-012 $918.24 Zanghi, Nicole M PT NE 35-7-6 1.670A 11669 E Co Rd 900 N Seymour 47274

362000198 36-66-07-404-073.002-013 $12,110.31 M & M Investment Group, LLC WOODSTOCK LOTS 6-7-8-9-10-11-5-PT LOT 3 & PT LOT 4 BLK A 1007 N Shields Ave Seymour 47274

362000200 36-66-08-304-037.001-013 $218.88 Sowder, Nicholas J PT SW SW 8-6-6 .143A. Near 504 E 13th St 47274 Seymour 47274

362000202 36-63-03-100-001.090-014 $1,053.99 Barger, Dean E 1/2 NE 3-6-3 .20A 7690 N Co Rd 675 W Freetown 47235

362000203 36-63-09-200-005.000-014 $648.55 Cheek, Elmer W & Shelia J PT NW 9-6-3 6.21AC 8848 W Co Rd 725 N Norman 47264

362000205 36-73-28-100-021.000-014 $700.47 Thomas, Bradley & Tracy PT SE NE 28-7-3 2A 7998 W Co Rd 940 N Norman 47264

362000208 36-46-04-101-012.000-015 $259.36 Terry, Michael RETREAT LOT 16& 17 &18 & 28, 04.01-4-6 9936 E Co Rd 415 S Crothersville 47229

362000211 36-46-10-200-018.000-015 $390.44 Rigby, Ken Thomas PT NW 10-4-6 2A 5305 S Co Rd 1000 E Crothersville 47229

362000212 36-46-12-100-004.003-015 $2,073.07 Hoevener, William M & Trina D W1/2 NE 12-4-6 2.21A. 12619 E Co Rd 525 S Crothersville 47229

362000213 36-46-12-200-008.001-015 $817.86 Defibaugh, Monte & Wendy N1/2 SW NW IMP 12-4-6 2A. 5353 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000214 36-46-13-200-002.001-015 $1,676.21 Clay, Jessica D TRACT 1 CRAVENS EXEMPT SUBDIV 2.38AC 12477 E Co Rd 600 S Crothersville 47229

362000215 36-46-31-400-005.000-015 $322.59 Mace, Jonathan T PT SE 31-4-6 10.96A Near 9574 S Co Rd 800 E 47102 Crothersville 47229

362000219 36-56-12-200-003.001-015 $2,182.53 Knight, Joseph L PT NW 12-5-6 2.06A 606 N Co Rd 1240 E Seymour 47274

362000221 36-56-35-400-023.002-015 $3,103.85 Castillo, Enrique Morales & Juana Patricia A Vidales Lopez TRACT 1 GILLASPY BOUNDARY SPLIT SURVEY 17AC (S1/2 SE SE 35-5-6 ) 3780 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000222 36-56-36-300-017.000-015 $1,103.28 O’Sullivan, James L & Timothy C O’Sullivan PT N1/2 SW IMP 36-5-6 1.9A. O’Sullivan 3699 S Co Rd 1200 E Crothersville 47229

362000223 36-46-10-301-015.000-016 $941.72 Rusch, Louis B & Leah D WESTWOOD SUBDIV 2ND LOT 20 302 W Walnut St Crothersville 47229

362000224 36-46-10-301-045.000-016 $2,143.92 Wilson, John D 46′ PAR LINES N SIDE LOT 22 309 N Kovener St Crothersville 47229

362000226 36-46-10-304-056.000-016 $1,079.61 Adams, Wendall L BENHAM & DENSFORD LOTS 12 & 7 403 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

362000227 36-46-10-304-058.000-016 $976.06 Stacey, Grover BENHAM & DENSFORD LOT 6 Near 400 Mill St 47229 Crothersville 47229

362000229 36-46-10-402-073.000-016 $8,010.13 Jones, Wesley Edward & Shynna Jent jt/frs PETERS W1/2 LOT 5 & 6 301 N Vine St Crothersville 47229

362000230 36-46-10-403-025.000-016 $877.35 Stacey, Grover LOT 84 208 E Dixon St Crothersville 47229

362000231 36-46-10-403-035.000-016 $2,272.79 Stacey, Grover ORIGINAL LOT 29 200 N Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

362000233 36-46-11-303-048.000-016 $8,752.45 Miller, Shandy Richard & Jacqueline Allen Jt / Rs PT SW 11-4-6 2.48A. 101 S East St Crothersville 47229

362000234 36-46-15-101-005.000-016 $909.55 Wiesman, Robert DANIELS LOTS 27 & 28 201 S Central Ave Crothersville 47229

362000235 36-46-15-101-040.000-016 $10,517.64 Stacey, Grover & Sondra PT NE 15-4-6 2.50A 423 Armstrong St Crothersville 47229

362000236 36-46-15-201-021.000-016 $1,963.50 Davis, William C PARK PLACE LOTS 34, 35 & 36 304 Park Ave Crothersville 47229

362000237 36-46-15-201-033.000-016 $505.64 Galliher, Mackenzie D PARK PLACE LOT 25 SURVIVORSHIP AFFIDAVIT 01/07/13 INS # 201300130 504 Park Ave Crothersville 47229

362000238 36-46-15-201-034.000-016 $2,784.68 Coombs, David M PARK PLACE LOT 24 506 S Park St Crothersville 47229

362000239 36-55-22-100-010.000-017 $401.34 Hackman, Joseph Howard – Life Estate & Donna S Hackman- Life Estate & Clayton J Hackman & Clinton C Hackman & Clifton J Hackman t/c PT NW NE 22-5-5 9A Near 1058 S Co Rd 460 E Seymour 47274

362000240 36-55-22-200-011.001-017 $1,045.58 Hackman, Joseph H & Donna S PT N1/2 NW & PT SW NW 22-5-5 4.38AC Near 1181 S Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

362000241 36-55-22-200-012.000-017 $1,386.09 Hackman, Joseph H & Donna Sue PT NW 22-5-5 1.58A 1181 S Co Rd 400 E Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 141

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 7th day of September, 2020.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor,

Jackson County Indiana.

