LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 p.m. on June 24, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RC7288170 Beer Wine & Liquor — Fraternal Club RENEWAL

Scott County Post No. 6582 Veterans Foreign Wars Of The United States, Inc.

2168 N US 31

Austin IN

D/B/A V F W POST #6582

DL7230164 Beer Wine & Liquor — Package Store RENEWAL

AG Gibson Inc. 1240 W McClain Ave Scottsburg IN

D/B/A STOPLIGHT LIQUOR

Andrea Gibson, 2511 S ST RD 203, Lexington, Secretary

Gregory Gibson, 2511 S ST RD 203, Lexington, President

6/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

Before the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour

Annual Term: 2020

Case #: B.Z.A. PCM-12-20

In the Matter of the Application of Monica M. Rivera to Vary from Land Use Requirements for Real Estate within the Jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana

Date Filed: June 1, 2020

Public Hearing Dates: July 9, 2020 and July 28, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN APPLICATION FOR LAND USE VARIANCE

The Plan Commission of the City of Seymour, Indiana will hold a public hearing on the 9th day of July, 2020 and the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana will conduct a public hearing on the 28th day of July, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on an “Application to Vary from Land Use Requirements” for real estate within the jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals. A copy of the application is on file and available for review at the Department of Planning & Zoning of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

The hearing is open to the public, all adjoining property owners, and any other interested person. Interested persons may appear and offer comments on the application during the hearing. Any person who chooses to submit written comments or objections may do so at the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

The name of the applicant is Monica M. Rivera and the owner is the same. The affected real estate is 1601 Murray Hill Drive, Seymour, Indiana and fronts on Murray Hill Drive and Sixteenth Street. The present zoning classification is R-1, Single Family Residential. The requested zoning classification usage is C-1 which is Neighborhood Commercial District.

The applicant has requested a variance form land use requirements for the real estate because she would like to operate a pet grooming shop from her residence.

The legal description of the real estate affected is as follows: Lot Number One (1) of Stunkel Park a Subdivision in Redding Township, Jackson County, Indiana

This notice is provided pursuant to Titles 5 & 36 of the Indiana Code and Chapter 157 of the Municipal Code of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

6/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Scott County School District 2 has preliminarily determined to issue in th aggregate amount not to exceed $2,000,000 to fund the proposed renovation of and improvements to school facilities, including site improvements and the purchase of real estate, equipment, buses and technology.

Dated: June 3, 2020

Andrea L. Soloe

Secretary, Board of School Trustees

Scott County School District 2

6/3, 6/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2005-EU-0036

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Bobbie J. Brenner was on the 7th day of May 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Smith, deceased, who died testate on February 10, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 7th day of May 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

6/3, 6/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2005-EU-0018

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Sadie L. Bowling, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Donald Bowling and Joyce Zuckschwerdt were, on May 29, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Sadie L. Bowling, deceased, who died on April 3, 2020. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 29, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Donald Bowling and Joyce Zuckschwerdt, Co-Personal Representatives of the

Estate of Sadie L. Bowling

6/3, 6/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2003-EU-008

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Mary L. Wohler, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Gary Coots was, on March 20, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary L. Wohler, deceased, who died on August 3, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: March 20, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Mary L. Wohler

6/3, 6/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

36C01-2005-EU-0040

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Stanley E. Schroer was on the 14th day of May 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred E. Schroer, deceased, who died intestate on October 31, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, Whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court Within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 14th day of May 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

6/10, 6/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case Number: 72C01-2005-EU-0017

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Peggy W. Cooper, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Eric S. Cooper was, on May 29, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Peggy W. Cooper, deceased, who died on April 27, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 29, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Peggy W. Cooper

6/10, 6/17 hsaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2005-EU-0043

Notice is hereby given that Shane Prince was, on the 28th day of May, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Randall Prince, deceased, who died on the 30th day of April, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 28th day of May, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

6/10, 6/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-2005-AD-0019

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

AIDEN I. DUNN,

Minor Child.

TRENTON K. HENSLEY

Petitioner.

NOTICE TO UNNAMED FATHER

The unnamed father of the child born to Bobbie Jean Dunn on April 16, 2014, or the person who claims to be the father of the child born to Bobbie Jean Dunn on April 16, 2014 is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed on the 26 day of May, 2020 in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 120 Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

If the unnamed putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, the unnamed putative father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court within thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. This notice may be served by publication.

If the unnamed putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above named court shall hear and determine the petition for adoption. The unnamed putative father’s consent irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative father loses the right to contest both the adoption or the validity of the unnamed putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. The unnamed putative father loses the right to establish paternity of the child under IC 31-14.

Nothing Bobbie Jean Dunn, Trenton K. Hensley, or anyone else says to the unnamed putative father of the child relieves the unnamed putative father of his obligation under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4-4 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

The name and address of the attorney for the Petitioners is Devon M. Sharpe of Jenner & Pattison, 508 East Main Street, Madison, Indiana 47250, Telephone: (812) 265-5132.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 26th day of May, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

6/3, 6/10/ 6/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court 1

Cause No. 72D01-2005-PL-016

Steven Taskey, Michelle Taskey, Personal Finance Company, Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation, and Occupant, and all other persons claiming, any right, title or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to Plaintiff, Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

A “Complaint to Quiet Title” on the real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel#: 72-02-34-100-007.004-004, Legal Description: A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 4 North, Range 7 East described as follows: Beginning at a spike in the Northwest corner of said Quarter-Quarter and running thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East with the County Road 1059.49 feet to the true point of beginning; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East with said road 258.53 feet; thence South 00 degrees 06 minutes East with an existing fence line 672.72 feet to a steel post; thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes West 253.44 feet to a steel post; thence North 00 degrees 32 minutes West 672.70 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.95 acres, subject to all legal highways., More commonly known as: 2738 E. Burn Rd., Austin, IN 47102.

You must answer the “Complaint to Quiet Title” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the “Complaint to Quiet Title”.

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott County Courts

6/3, 6/10, 6/17 hspaxlp