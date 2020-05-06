LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2003-MI-011

In the Matter of the Petition of Ashley Michelle Cox for Name Change

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Ashley Michelle Cox has filed in the Scott Superior Court, a petition for change of name to Ashley Michelle Hardin.

This petition will be heard and decided no sooner than thirty days for the last date of publication.

Dated: April 3, 2020

Marsha Owens Howser

Judge

Scott Superior Court

Greg S. Morin

30045-49

Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck

308 West Second Street

PO Box 657

Seymour, IN 47274

812-522-4109

5/22, 4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-12

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Stacy L McGuyre, not individually, but as personal representative of the estate of Dorothy J. Carson; and the estate of Richard P. Nutting,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Estate of Richard P. Nutting:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court named above.

The nature of the suit against you: Declaratory Judgment and Equitable Subrogation on the following described real property:

ALCORN FARM DIVISION TRACT 3, being a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence South 00º 21′ 43″ West, 792.50 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 19′ 04″ West, 1814.42 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 43º 17′ 40″ East, 446.97 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 82º 03′ 17″ West, 381.41 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 61º 11’ 15″ West, 341.06 feet to a Mag Nail found in State Road #356; thence with State Road #356, South 56º 13′ 32″ West, 67.37 feet to a Mag Nail found; thence leaving State Road #356, South 32º 57′ 49″ East, 600.44 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence South 89º 19’ 04″ .East, 9.39 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 3.836 acres, more or less, and subject to all legal rights-of-way and easements.

ALSO CONTAINING the following 50 foot wide ingress/egress and utility easement, the centerline of which is described as follows:

Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence South 00º 21’ 43″ West, 792.50 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 19′ 04″ West, 1814.42 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the easement; thence with the centerline of the 50 foot wide easement the following four courses, South 00º 39′ 29″ West, 266.70 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 20′ 31″ West, 352.08 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 24º 29′ 55″ West, 317.47 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence continuing North 24º 29′ 55″ West, 399.15 feet to a MagNail found in State Road #356 and the terminus of the 50 foot wide easement.

ALSO CONTAINING the following 40 foot wide ingress/egress and utility easement, the boundary of which is described as follows:

Commencing at a 5/8″ Rebar found marking the East 1/4 Corner of said Section 35; thence North 87º 34’ 13” West, 21.02 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 89º 20’ 31″ West, 1506.83 feet to a 5/8” Rebar found and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the boundary of said 40 foot wide easement; thence North 11º 56′ 31″ West, 22.82 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 87º 49′ 34″ West, 392.92 feet to a Mag Nail found in State Road #356; thence with State Road #356, North 33º 13′ 27″ East, 46.69 feet to a point; thence leaving State Road #356, South 87º 49’ 34″ East, 400.00 feet to a point; thence South 11º 56′ 31″ East, 62.95 feet to a point; thence South 11º 56′ 31″ East, 141.10 feet; thence South 02º 40′ 31″ west, 342.26 feet; thence South 43º 17′ 40″ West, 74.80 feet; thence North 46º 42′ 20″ West, 40.00 feet; thence North 43º 17′ 40″ East, 60.00 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; thence North 02º 40′ 31″ East, 322.33 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar found; North 11º 56′ 31″ West, 144.91 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Grantors hereby reserve utility easement of 501 in width as measured from the centerline of the state road for roadway expansion on the front; and 20′ in width as measured from the lot line on the sides and in the back of the lot for utilities.

Commonly known as: 9585 East Amos Lane, Lexington, IN 47138.

You must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, Equitable Subrogation, Unjust Enrichment, and for Other Relief.

This notice by publication is specifically directed to the above-named named defendant.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint for Declaratory Judgment, Equitable Subrogation, Unjust Enrichment, and for Other Relief in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before the 5th day of June, 2020, (the same being within thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice of Suit) and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

KRIEG DEVAULT LLP

/s/ Scott J. Fandre

Scott J. Fandre (#27681-71)

Krieg DeVault LLP

4101 Edison Lakes Parkway, Suite 100

Mishawaka, Indiana 46545

Tel: (574) 277-1200

Attorneys for Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

4/22, 4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No.: 72C01-2004-EU-000013

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Mary Diaz, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that David Sebastian and Charles Sebastian were, on April 21, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mary Diaz, deceased, who died on March 24, 2020. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 21, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the estate of Mary Diaz

4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2004-EU-0011

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate

Of Nick Macahan, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Dean Mullins and Richard Burch were, on April 2, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Nick Macahan, deceased, who died on October 31, 2019. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 2, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Nick Macahan

4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2004-EU-014

In Re: The Unsupervised Estate Of James R. Shepherd, Sr., Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Kimberly Baze was, on April 21, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of James R. Shepherd, Sr., deceased, who died on Mach 24, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 21, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of James R. Shepherd, Sr.

4/29, 5/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

36C01-2004-EU-000028

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Aretta White-Hashman was on the 20th day of April, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruby

Mathews, deceased, who died testate 0n March 25, 2020, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 20th day of April, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

5/6, 6/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2003-DN-29

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Maranda F. Gates

Petitioner,

and

Tony A. Gates

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Tony A. Gates

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Tony A. Gates, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on March 2, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: May 6, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Maranda F. Gates

5/6, 5/13/5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

IN RE The Name Change of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng

Cause No. 72D01-2004-MI-018

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Comes now the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, and notifies those whom it may concern that Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey petitions the above court on the 28th day of April, 2020, for the change of her name of Brandi Nicole Frazier-Bey to the name of Jerica Nicole Kusi Boateng, and further states that any person may appear at any hearing and may file an objection.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Courts

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2004-GU-000015

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of

Abbigail Audrey Grimm

and

Vincent Samuel Grimm, Minors.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Father of Abbigail Audrey Grimm and Vincent Samuel Grimm, Eric Grimm, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors has been filed in the Scott Circuit Court alleging that a Guardian should be appointed over the person and estate of the above-mentioned minors due to their incapacity.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., for an initial hearing and such further proceedings as may be ordered by the Court in this matter.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO THIS SUMMONS NOT LATER THAN TEN (10) DAYS AFTER THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, an Order for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors shall be entered in this matter.

Dated: April 28, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk. Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON and THOMPSON, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-2004-GU-000016

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of

Abbigail Audrey Grimm

and

Vincent Samuel Grimm, Minors.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Father of Abbigail Audrey Grimm and Vincent Samuel Grimm, Eric Grimm, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors has been filed in the Scott Circuit Court alleging that a Guardian should be appointed over the person and estate of the above-mentioned minors due to their incapacity.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge of said court at the courthouse in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., for an initial hearing and such further proceedings as may be ordered by the Court in this matter.

YOU MUST RESPOND TO THIS SUMMONS NOT LATER THAN TEN (10) DAYS AFTER THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. If you fail to respond or fail to appear, an Order for Appointment of Guardian Over Person and Estate of Minors shall be entered in this matter.

Dated: April 28, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk. Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON and THOMPSON, P.C.

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2002-JT-20

72D01-2002-JT-21

72D01-2002-JT-22

72D01-2002-JT-23

72D01-2002-JT-24

72D01-2002-JT-25

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

CD – DOB 9/9/2006

DD – DOB 10/24/2007

CM – DOB 12/3/2008

JM – DOB 6/5/2010

TJD – DOB 2/26/2017

JPD – DOB 2/26/2017 AND

Mary Davis (Biological Mother)

Jimmy Melton (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Mary Davis

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/25/2020 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1811-JC-145

IN THE MATTER OF:

KC – DOB 12/13/2013

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

SHANNON CARVER

(BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

Jacob Allen Dwight Richie

(Biological Father) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Jacob Allen Dwight Richie and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

5/6, 5/13, /5/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-1811-JC-144

IN THE MATTER OF:

DC – DOB 11/2/2011

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Shannon Carver (Biological Mother)

Blake Estel Wilson (Biological Father) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Blake Estel Wilson and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

5/6, 5/13, 5/20 hspaxlp