Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 3/4/2020

CASA of Scott County Inc, 16,842.50; David Thomas, 338.40; Jason Mount, 170.72; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Offices Gutierrez, 199.50; The Office Shop, 261.04; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 2,032.74.

2/19 hspaxlp.

LEGAL

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

Before the Plan Commission of the City of Seymour

Annual Term: 2020

In the Matter of the Application of James P. Murphy to Rezone Real Estate within the jurisdiction of the Plan Commission in the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Case #: P.C.-M-5-20

Date Filed: 2/10/20

Public Hearing Date: 3/12/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PETITION TO REZONE

The Plan Commission of the City of; Seymour, Indiana will hold a public hearing on the 12th day of March, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on a “Petition to Rezone Real Estate” within the jurisdiction of the Plan Commission. A copy of the petition is on file and available for review at the Department of Planning & Zoning of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

The hearing is open to the public, all adjoining property owners, and any other interested person. Interested persons may appear and offer comments on the petition during the hearing. Any person who chooses to submit written comments or objections may do so at the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

The name of the applicant is James P. Murphy and the owner is the same. The affected real estate is 312 Buckeye Street and fronts on Buckeye Street. The present zoning classification is R-1, Single Family Residential and the requested zoning classification is R-3, Multi-Family Residential.

The Applicant has requested a rezone for the real estate because the Petitioner would like to construct a duplex.

The legal description of the real estate affected is as follows: Beickman Addition Lot 1 -X.

This notice is provided pursuant to Title 5 and 36 of the Indiana Code and Section 10 of the Municipal Code of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, Secretary

Seymour Plan Commission

2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

On or about May 22, 2020, the Town of Crothersville intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Wastewater / Drinking Water Program. This program is funded by Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project consists of wastewater treatment plant modifications and a trunk line overflow main and detention structure, a combined sewer overflow compliance project. The project is to include the following activities: construct a new wet weather overflow main running parallel to the existing main sewer trunk line (approximately 2,000 LF); a short run gravity (open cut) stream crossing to a newly constructed underground piping detention system (volume of 70,500 cubic feet)); install an in-line hydrodynamic storm water separator; construct a duplex wet weather pumping station and force main (approximately 600 LF of 24” force main) including required electrical 3 phase primary service; install plant gravity piping for redirection of wet weather flows; modify the CSO overflow piping; install disinfection facilities to treat wet weather flows; modify existing plant surge basins with concrete wall cores and discharge piping from surge basin #4 will be added with a new treated outfall structure into Hominy Ditch; install new effluent meter and automatic composite sampler to monitor treated wet weather discharge; modify existing Master SCADA Unit in the existing plant process control building; and convert a portion of an equipment storage building to house the wet weather pumping station control plane and the variable frequency drives. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $700,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit to low- and moderate-income persons is approximately $393,750. The Applicant also proposed to expend an estimated $5,100,618 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: Indiana Finance Authority – Wastewater State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA – Rural Development.

The Town of Crothersville will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon as the opening of the meeting of the Crothersville Town Council allows in the Crothersville Council Chambers, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana, to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and require assistance should contact the Staci Peters, Clerk-Treasurer, Town of Crothersville, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, IN 47229, (812) 793-4311, no later than February 28, 2020. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons. Si necesita información en español, por favor de llamar al (812) 793-4311.

Information related to the proposed project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of March 3, 2020, at the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201 no later than March 2, 2020, in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by the Town of Crothersville and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed Combined Sewer Overflow Compliance Project for wastewater system improvements, please contact Trena Carter, at (812) 376-9949 M-F 8:30 – 4:30 or write to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201.

2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF EXECUTION OF AND DETERMINATION TO ENTER INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LEASE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1 (“Board” and “School Corporation”, respectively) on February 17, 2020, determined to enter into and executed on behalf of the School Corporation, a Third Amendment to Lease (the “Third Amendment to Lease”), amending and supplementing a Lease dated as of November 9, 1998, as amended by an Amendment to Lease dated as of April 27, 2005 and a Second Amendment to Lease dated as of December 30, 2014 (collectively, the “Original Lease”), between the School Corporation and the Scott County 1998 School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”). The Third Amendment to Lease permits the planning, designing and construction of all or a portion of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students, including relocating the after school program, and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, and all other related improvements in connection therewith including the costs of financing thereof (collectively, the “Project”)

The Third Amendment to Lease provides for a maximum annual rental with respect to the Project of not to exceed $1,810,000, with annual rentals under the Third Amendment to Lease payable commencing with tax years 2021 and ending no later than 2039. In any event, the total costs of the Project supported by such lease rentals shall not exceed $20,000,000. Approval and execution of the Third Amendment to Lease were made following the publication of notice and public hearings made and held in accordance with Indiana Code 20-47-3-9. This notice is provided in accordance with the provisions of Indiana Code 20-47-3-11 and 6-1.1-20-5.

EXECUTED this 17th day of February, 2020.

Board Of School Trustees Of Scott County School District 1

2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Request for Proposal/Qualifications.

In accordance with IC 5-23-5, the Common Council for the city of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) invites any and all qualified parties to submit Proposals and Statements of Qualifications to design, obtain financing, develop, and/or construct sanitary sewer improvements in the City in a public-private partnership, the scope of which will include rehabilitation or replacement of existing sanitary sewer structures and potential construction of new wastewater structures (the “Project”). At a certain point in time, the City would assume ownership of the Project and will pledge revenues adequate to cover the debt service from a selected financial institution.

An electronic PDF of the Statement of Proposal/Qualifications should be emailed to Terry Amick, Mayor, at tamick@cityofscottsburg.com by 12:00 pm noon local time on March 4th, 2020 in order to be considered. Additional information and a packet outlining submittal requirements will be available at City Hall at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana, and may also be requested by emailing tamick@cityofscottsburg.com.

2/19, 2/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

DES. # 1700004

LEGAL NOTICE OF PLANNED IMPROVEMENT

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is developing plans for proposed small structure replacement at State Road (SR) 56 over Little Joe Creek, 1.8 miles east of S.R. 39 in Scott County.

The purpose of this project is to maintain a safe vehicular crossing of S.R. 56 over Little Joe Creek while maintaining adequate hydraulic at the crossing. The need for the project is due to the deteriorated condition of the existing structure carrying S.R. 56 over Little Joe Creek.

The project proposes to replace the existing structure with a 58-foot long, 20-foot wide by 13-foot tall, 3-sided flat top structure with concrete wingwalls. The existing 12-foot travel lanes will remain in place with the addition of 4-foot paved shoulders. Guardrail is not present along S.R. 56 at this location, however, current design standards will require the addition of guardrail along both sides of S.R. 56. Due to the placement of guardrail, one adjacent driveway will be relocated approximately 225 feet west of the existing location. Additionally, two driveways will be modified and corrugated metal pipes located beneath adjacent driveways will be replaced.

The proposed construction of this project will require 1.4 acre of new permanent right-of-way and 0.2 temporary right-of-way.

The maintenance of traffic (MOT) plan proposes the closure of S.R. 56 for approximately 1 month. An official state route detour utilizing S.R. 39, S.R. 250 and I-65 will be used during construction. Local roads may be used by local traffic. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. School corporations and emergency services will be notified of potential closures prior to construction. The proposed construction start is late 2021 with the project continuing through 2022.

The cost associated with this project is approximately $1 million which includes preliminary engineering, right-of-way, construction with both federal and state funds anticipated to be used. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and INDOT have agreed this project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion (CE) Level 2 environmental document. Preliminary design plans along with the CE are available for review at the following locations:

Scott County Public Library, 108 South Main Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170; Phone (812) 752-2751

INDOT Seymour District, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, Indiana 47274; Customer Service Office, Phone 855-463-6848 (1-855-INDOT4U)

Hearings Examiner, Indiana Department of Transportation, 100 North Senate Avenue, Room N642, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204-2216; Phone 317-232-6601

All interested persons may request a public hearing be held and/or express their concerns by submitting comments to the attention of Rickie Clark, INDOT Office of Public Involvement, Room N642, 100 North Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204-2216 or rclark@indot.in.gov on or before Thursday, February 27, 2020.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in alternative formats are encouraged to contact the INDOT Office of Public Involvement for the arrangement and coordination of services. Please contact Rickie Clark at 317-232-6601 or rclark@indot.in.gov. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in another language are encouraged to contact the INDOT Office of Public Involvement.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.210(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Public Involvement Policies and Procedures approved by the Federal Highway Administration on August 16, 2012.

2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2001-DN-16

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Denise Karen Brown

Petitioner,

and

Robert Stanley Brown

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Robert Stanley Brown

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Robert Stanley Brown, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Jan. 28, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: Feb. 5, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Denise Karen Brown

2/5, 2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-01-20

Applicant: Matthew M. Arnold

Owners: Matthew M. Arnold

Present Zoning: A- Agriculture

Property Location: 72-04-14-600-013.002-001 c/k/a 2992 West Little York Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170, and containing 5.72 acres

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a variance to allow construction of a lean-to onto present pole barn. Lean-to will be approximately eight (8) feet from applicant’s west property line. Lean-to will allow applicant additional room for storage of farm equipment.

Reasons necessitating the Variance requested: Applicant’s property to east lies within a flood zone. His residence and current pole barn and sheds are located on higher ground. Lean-to proposed for west side of barn will allow him to use current driveway. Sheds are to east of the pole barn, blocking any attempt to add to that side of the pole barn.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Scott County School District 1 is requesting proposals for the services of a Construction Manager as Constructor in accordance with Indiana Code 5-32. Notice is hereby given that responses to this Request for Proposals will be received by Scott County School District 1 for New Elementary School and Renovations to Austin Middle School and Austin High School.

Proposals shall be delivered to:

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

255 Highway 31 S.

Austin, IN 47102

UNTIL: 2:00 PM (local time) on February 27, 2020.

Responses received after the stated time will be returned unopened. To obtain the Request for Proposal and its additional requirements, email: Terry Lancer at tlancer@lancerbeebe.com

Scott County School District 1

2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-EU-000003

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

GERALD GREEN, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Lyndsay Proctor and Bethany Davis were on January 30, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gerald Green, deceased, who died on January 18, 2020. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 30, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

Gerald Green

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

Supreme Court ID #840-72

2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2002-EU-000011

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7—7, notice is hereby given that Alicia Nay was on the 6th day of February 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stanley R. Nay, deceased, who died intestate on the 18th day of December, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 6th day of February, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

(812) 524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2001-EU-000007

Notice is hereby given that Deborah Kay Cockerham and Trina Michele Roark were, on the 29th day of January, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carolyn M. Ruddick, deceased, who died on the 6th day of January, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 29th day of January, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Rodney E. Farrow, #6785-36

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CASE NO.: 72D01-2002-PL-000006

LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Plaintiff,

v.

DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Donald Furnish and Joy Elaine Furnish, 1260 S. Westwood Dr., Scottsburg, IN 47170

You are hereby notified that Liberty Savings Bank, FSB has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to IC 32-30-3-14 concerning Lot Numbered Nineteen (19) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana and commonly known as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated: 2/4/2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, P.C.

49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 812-752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Counsel for Plaintiff

2/12, 2/19. 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2002-MI-002

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Mack Arthur Reynolds

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Mack Arthur Reynolds, whose mailing address is 120 S 4th Street, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Mack Arthur Reynolds to Mack Arthur Reynolds.

Mack Arthur Reynolds

Petitioner

Dated: February 3, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

2/12, 2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No: 72D01-2001-PL-000003

TIMOTHY STRONG

Plaintiff

vs.

TAYLOR N. STRONG

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: TAYLOR STRONG,

1981/2 Bond Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

You are hereby notified that Timothy Strong has sued you in the Scott Superior Court. The nature of the suit is a Petition for Partition of Real Estate Pursuant to IC 32-17-4-2 concerning approximately 17 acres of real estate located at N. Newman Road, Lexington, IN 47138 that you are believed to have an ownership interest in. You must respond to the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated 2/4/2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

JOSHUA A. STIGDON #29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, P.C.

49 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812-752-5920

Fax: 812-752-6989

Email: jstigdon@htllawyers.com

Counsel for Plaintiff

2/12, 2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 72-20-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $50,043.37

Cause No. 72D01-1909-MF-000027

Plaintiff: PNC Bank, National Association

Defendant: Darby D. Merry

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 1078 LAKEVIEW DR, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1328

Parcel No. 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna

Common street address of property: 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328

Property Tax ID: 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Attorney:

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 101810F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

1/29, 2/5, 2/12 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72d01-1910-MF-000028

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Formerly Known As Bankers Trust Company Of California, N.A., As Trustee Of Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001-1

Plaintiff,

VS.

Richard L. Fitch, Sherri L. Fitch, City Of Austin

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Richard L. Fitch and The Unknown Heirs at law of Richard L. Fitch Plaintiff, by counsel, hereby gives Notice of the Complaint filed in the Scott Superior Court against the above-named Defendants. Plaintiff also filed an Affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of Defendants, Richard L. Fitch and The Unknown Heirs at law of Richard L. Fitch upon diligent inquiry are unknown.

The cause of action is for default on a promissory note and foreclosure upon a mortgage on the following descried real estate: Lot Twenty-Five (25) in Mac’s Addition, Austin, Scott County, Indiana. Also, a part of the southeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the southeast corner thereof and running north with the quarter line 46 rods, thence west with the south line of Mac’s Addition 515 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 26 of Mac’s Addition and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence south 99 feet, thence west 160 feet, thence north 99 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 25 Mac’s Addition, thence east with the south line of Mac’s Addition 160 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .36 of an acre, more or less.

State Parcel #: 72-03-35-340-034.000-003

Address: 1307 Tibbs St

Austin, IN 47102

Therefore, said Defendants are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint and that unless Defendants file an answer within (30) days of the last publication of this notice, default judgment may be entered against said Defendants for the relief sought in the Complaint.

Zarksis V. Daroga

Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate, LLP

Zarksis V. Daroga (#17288-49)

Jason E. Duhn (26807-06)

4805 Montgomery Road,

Suite 320

Norwood, OH 45212

Phone: (513) 396-8100

Fax: (847) 627-8805

Email: zdaroga@logs.com

2/5, 2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1908-JC- 000074

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

IN THE MATTER OF:

DR – DOB 1/12/2012

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE

A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

KRISTINA ALBERTSON (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 3/3/2020 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Alexa Brewster, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

2/5, 2/12. 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CASE NO. 72D01-1911-PL-000050

JOHN EDRINGTON and

SARAH EDRINGTON,

Plaintiffs

vs.

JAM Real Estate, LLC,

and JEFFERY MURPHY,

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To JAM REAL ESTATE, LLC and JEFFERY MURPHY, whose whereabouts are unknown. Said Defendants are notified that a Verified Complaint was filed on November 15, 2019, in the Office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. This Notice may be served by publication. You must answer the complaint in writing to be filed with the Court, by you or your attorney, in accordance with I.C. 31-3-1-6.3 with the Court above within thirty (30) days after the date of this Notice, or judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiffs have demanded.

If you deny the demand and/or have a claim for relief against the Plaintiffs arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

It is suggested that you consult with an attorney of your choice regarding this matter.

This notice issued this 27th day of January, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Rachele L. Cummins

22323-49

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Smith Carpenter Fondrisi Cummins & Schulte LLC

209 E. Chestnut Street

PO Box 98

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

(812) 282-7736

2/5, 2/12, 2/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Case No.: 72C01-2002-EU-0005

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MAX HUCKLEBERRY, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Larry Ray Huckleberry was, on February 3, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Max Huckleberry, deceased, who died on January 5, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: February 3, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Max Huckleberry

2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Case No: 72C01-2001-EU-004

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

CLARA MOORE, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tonya Moore was on January 30, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Clara Moore, deceased, who died on December 4, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 30, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Clara Moore

2/19, 2/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT

DAVID NICHTER,

MICHELLE NICHTER,

Plaintiffs,

VS.

KAREN FOX NANTZ

PENNY AUSTIN, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

CAUSE NO.: 36D01-2001-PL-000004

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate

Notice is hereby given that on January 29, 2020, the Plaintiffs, David Nichter and Michelle Nichter, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana. The identities and whereabouts of Defendants, Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate which is located as part of 514 Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

If you have any interest in said real estate which is located as part of Northeastern Drive, Seymour, Indiana, you must respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice or this cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

Dated February 13, 2020

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

2/19, 2/26, 3/4 hspaxlp