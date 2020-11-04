GOP Dominates In Jackson County

The final results of the general election results for Jackson County were released shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The totals include the absentee votes (from early voting).
More than 10,000 people voted early, while more than 9,000 voted on Election Day. In total, around 68% of registered voters in Jackson County cast a ballot.
Jackson County Commissioner District 1
Drew Markel (R) – 15,859
Jackson County Commissioner District 2
Bob Gillaspy (R) – 12,547
John Schafstall (D) – 6,206
Jackson County Council at-large
Dave Hall (R) – 11,439
John Nolting (R) – 11,979
Brett Turner (R) – 10,959
Brad Smith (D) – 4,347
Yvonne Willhite (D) – 3,770
Scott Olsen (D) – 3,540
Jackson Superior Court I Judge
AmyMarie Travis (R) – 16,374
Jackson County Auditor
Roger Hurt (R) – 16,382
Jackson County Treasurer
Kathy Hohenstreiter (R) – 16,497
Jackson County Coroner
Paul Foster (R) – 12,850
Jeffrey Walters (D) – 5,897
Jackson County Surveyor
Daniel Blann (R) – 16,198
Crothersville Community School Corp. board of school trustees
District 1
Chad Ord – 800
Jerad Sporleder – 318
District 4
John Riley – 1,003
Medora Community School Corp. board of school trustees
Joe Campbell – 379
Faythe Gill – 325
John Hughes – 292
Seymour Community School Corp. board of education
Hamilton Township
Ken Browning – 7,544
Jackson Township
Jeff Joray – 8,046
Seymour City
Art Juergens – 7,946