GOP Dominates In Jackson County

The final results of the general election results for Jackson County were released shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The totals include the absentee votes (from early voting).

More than 10,000 people voted early, while more than 9,000 voted on Election Day. In total, around 68% of registered voters in Jackson County cast a ballot.

Jackson County Commissioner District 1

Drew Markel (R) – 15,859

Jackson County Commissioner District 2

Bob Gillaspy (R) – 12,547

John Schafstall (D) – 6,206

Jackson County Council at-large

Dave Hall (R) – 11,439

John Nolting (R) – 11,979

Brett Turner (R) – 10,959

Brad Smith (D) – 4,347

Yvonne Willhite (D) – 3,770

Scott Olsen (D) – 3,540

Jackson Superior Court I Judge

AmyMarie Travis (R) – 16,374

Jackson County Auditor

Roger Hurt (R) – 16,382

Jackson County Treasurer

Kathy Hohenstreiter (R) – 16,497

Jackson County Coroner

Paul Foster (R) – 12,850

Jeffrey Walters (D) – 5,897

Jackson County Surveyor

Daniel Blann (R) – 16,198

Crothersville Community School Corp. board of school trustees

District 1

Chad Ord – 800

Jerad Sporleder – 318

District 4

John Riley – 1,003

Medora Community School Corp. board of school trustees

Joe Campbell – 379

Faythe Gill – 325

John Hughes – 292

Seymour Community School Corp. board of education

Hamilton Township

Ken Browning – 7,544

Jackson Township

Jeff Joray – 8,046

Seymour City

Art Juergens – 7,946