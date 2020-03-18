Fugitive Arrested In Scott County; Drugs, Stolen Police Rifle Found

FranklinGomar

Friday the 13th was an unlucky day in Scott County for a Colorado man.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hartman received a tip that Franklin Gomar, 39, most recently of Denver, CO, formerly of Scott County was staying at a residence at 5591 East Kinderhook Road in Lexington Township in southeastern Scott County. Gomar was a fugitive from St. Louis County, MO for failure to appear on a dangerous drugs charge, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

As Scott County, Indiana State and Federal officers were serving the search warrant looking for Gomar, he ran out of the rear of the mobile home abandoning his six month-old infant and a three year-old child, Goodin said. Officers chased Gomar and as they were catching up to him, he threw out two cell phones and then surrendered to authorities. Police found a loaded handgun with extra magazines on Gomar.

“Officers then sought and received another search warrant through Scott Circuit Court to look for more weapons in the home since as a convicted felon, Gomar was not allowed to possess any weapons,” said the sheriff. “During the search of the home officers located a AR 15 rifle that was reported stolen from the Louisville Metro Police Department about a year ago.”

Officers also located a counterfeit drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Gomar was incarcerated in Scott County Jail where he faces numerous local charges including child neglect, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a look-a-like drug, and resisting law enforcement in addition to the fugitive warrant from Missouri.

Assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police, Federal ATF Agent, the U.S. Marshal’s office, Scott County Prosecutor’s Office, Scott County Division of Family and Children, Indiana Dept. of Corrections and Scott County E.M.S.