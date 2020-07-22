Filing Gets Underway For School Board Races

Today, July 22, is the first day to file a petition of nomination as school board member with the county clerk. Candidates need to get 10 signatures on the petition form from registered voters residing in the same board member district as the candidate.

In Crothersville, two seats will be contested in the Nov. 3 election: District 1 in the northernmost part of Vernon township currently held by B.J. McLain and District 4 on the west side of the town limits currently held by Dale Schmelzle.

Scott County School District 1 has three at-large members that will be elected on Nov. 3. These candidates need to be registered voters of Jennings Township. The three incumbent board members up for re-election are Ron Atkins, Darlene Hall and Joie Bukowski.

Scott County School District 2 has three members to be elected by residency district

Up for election in November is a representative from Finley Township, this seat is currently held by Christy Roberts; a representative from Johnson township, this seat is currently held by Josh Mays; and a member from inside the Scottsburg city limits, this seat is currently held by Ron Moore. These candidates need to be registered voters of the Finley, Johnson or Vienna precincts 2, 3, 4 or 5.

The last day to file is August 21 by noon in the county clerk’s office.