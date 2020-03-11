Drugs Send 7 To Jail

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made seven arrests last week on a variety of drug related charges.

On Sunday, March 1, Deputies Kenton Makowsky and Charlie Morgan responded to Scottsburg on a report of an unconscious male. Their investigation led to the arrest of Brian Sanchez, 33, of Scottsburg for possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.

On Monday, March 2, Deputies Johnney Coomer, Jessica Dickey, Skylar Thompson and John Smith went to a Scottsburg business to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. Upon arrival their investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Natasha Prosser, 33, of Austin was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with a court order. Deputies also charged her with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Michael Cole, 37, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Also on Monday, Deputy Thompson pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in Scottsburg. His investigation led to the arrest of Shelly Tallon, 44, of Scottsburg on Clark County warrant. She was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.

That same day Deputies Zach Brown and Johnney Coomer checked a male walking in Austin. Their investigation led to the arrest of Darrell Mcintosh, 36, of Austin for possession of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, March 5, Deputies Kenton Makowsky and Christopher Bowling made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. Their investigation led to the arrest of two woemn in the vehicle on drug related charges.

Andrea Hurley, 35, of Lexington was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.

Samantha Farris, 31, of Crothersville was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.