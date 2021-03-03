Derby Dinner Playhouse Begins Children’s Musical Production

Alexander & The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is now on stage as a part of Derby Dinner Playhouse’s Children’s Musical Theatre Series. Performances will run March 6, 13, 20, 22, 27.

Alexander is having a bad day. Not only does Alexander wake up with gum in his hair, but his mother forgets to pack him a dessert, and his best friend decides he’s not his best friend anymore. And if that’s not bad enough, Alexander’s brothers don’t have any cavities but he does! Alexander’s struggles with life’s daily dramas will not only entertain but educate young audiences as they identify with Alexander and the obstacles he encounters.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is based on the popular children’s book by Judith Viorst. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Elijah Kelso as Alexander, Lem Jackson, Shaquille Towns, Kiersten Vorheis, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Cherrie Vaughn and J.R. Stuart.

All performances of ALEXANDER are on Saturdays with Breakfast at 9 a.m. and Lunch at noon. A dinner performance has been added on March 22 at 5:45 p.m. All performances feature a kid friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 – 12.

For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com. For your safety, all seating is socially distanced and masks are required.