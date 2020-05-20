Crothersville Flushing Fire Hydrants May 27

The Crothersville Water Utility will be flushing fire hydrants beginning at 8:30 a.m. next Wednesday, May 27, according to Chris Mains, water utility superintendent.

Residents should refrain from doing laundry as the discolored water could result in stains.

Mains said that annual flushing of water lines helps rid the system of accumulated rust and allows utility workers to check and maintain fire hydrants to insure they are in working order when needed for emergencies.

Mains said the flushing is expected to take most of the work day.