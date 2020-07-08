Woman Charged With Arson; Teen Drinking Party Busted

A mobile home fire last Wednesday evening resulted in the residence’s tenant being jailed on arson and a variety of other charges

Wednesday evening, July 1, Corporal Johnney Coomer and Deputies Zach Brown and Jessica Dickey responded to a mobile home fire in the 9000 block State Road 356 east of Lexington.

Deputies with the assistance of the Lexington Township Fire Department investigated the cause of the fire. After deputies spoke to Tiffany K. Paiz, 37, the resident of the mobile home, they arrested her for arson, disorderly conduct, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and possession of a syringe. She was incarcerated in the Scott County Jail.

On Thursday she made her initial appearance before Magistrate Alison T. Frazier who set her bond at $60,000.

On Sunday, June 28, Deputies Skylar Thompson, Jessica Dickey, Corporal Johnney Coomer and Indiana State Trooper Cameron Collins investigated a complaint of an underage drinking party in rural southern Scott County.

When authorities arrived, 12 people were located at the residence. Of the 12 people, six were found to be consuming alcohol.

“Due to jail restrictions because of the Covid-19 on misdemeanor arrests, the six teens found drinking were cited into the Scott County Circuit Court for illegal consumption of alcohol,” said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Those cited into court were:

•Tyler Bridgewater, 18, of Scottsburg,

•Riley Pool, 18, of Scottsburg,

•Ethan McGinnis, 19, of Lexington,

•Andrew Slaton, 18, of Lexington,

•Brantley Deaton, 18, of Scottsburg.

An additional juvenile under age 18 was cited into Juvenile Probation for illegal consumption of alcohol, Goodin said.