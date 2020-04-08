County, town, city, townships and libraries are required to publish annual financial reports showing a beginning balance on January 1, the amount of receipts, amount of expenditures and the ending balance on December 31.
According to recently published AFR, local units of government reported the following amounts in their Rainy Day emergency fund as of Dec. 31, 2019.
Jackson County $1,091,183
Crothersville $20,957
Brownstown $34,480
Medora $13,644
Seymour $6,1,90
Brownstown Twp $656
Carr Twp $7,814
Driftwood Twp $1,406
Grassy Fork Twp -0-
Hamilton Twp $1,981
Jackson Twp 22,902
Owen Twp $1,713
Pershing -0-
Redding $8,816
Salt Creek -0-
Vernon Twp $3,451
Washington Twp -0-
Jackson Co Library $234,021
Scott County $190,007
Austin $83,416
Scottsburg $1,000,966
Finley Twp No Report Filed
Jennings Twp $37,359
Johnson Twp $11,586
Lexington Twp $4,156
Vienna Twp $14,147
Scott Co Library $76,923
What Local Governments Have In Rainy Day Funds
