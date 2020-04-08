What Local Governments Have In Rainy Day Funds

County, town, city, townships and libraries are required to publish annual financial reports showing a beginning balance on January 1, the amount of receipts, amount of expenditures and the ending balance on December 31.

According to recently published AFR, local units of government reported the following amounts in their Rainy Day emergency fund as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Jackson County $1,091,183

Crothersville $20,957

Brownstown $34,480

Medora $13,644

Seymour $6,1,90

Brownstown Twp $656

Carr Twp $7,814

Driftwood Twp $1,406

Grassy Fork Twp -0-

Hamilton Twp $1,981

Jackson Twp 22,902

Owen Twp $1,713

Pershing -0-

Redding $8,816

Salt Creek -0-

Vernon Twp $3,451

Washington Twp -0-

Jackson Co Library $234,021

Scott County $190,007

Austin $83,416

Scottsburg $1,000,966

Finley Twp No Report Filed

Jennings Twp $37,359

Johnson Twp $11,586

Lexington Twp $4,156

Vienna Twp $14,147

Scott Co Library $76,923