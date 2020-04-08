Warren Forgey to Retire as Schneck Medical Center CEO

After 28 years of serving Schneck Medical Center, Warren Forgey, CPA, CGMA, MHA, FHMA, FACHE, will retire as President and CEO on August 31, 2020.

Forgey joined Schneck in 1992 as Assistant Controller. He was promoted to Vice President/Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer in 1996, Executive Vice President Fiscal Services/Business Development in 2012, then Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative and Operations Officer in 2014. Forgey was named President and Chief Executive Officer in 2015.

Forgey has been named a Rural Hospital CEO to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review every year since 2016. He was also honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the Indiana Hospital Association and the Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association.

Under Forgey’s leadership, Schneck has secured a national reputation for quality medical care and leadership. He has been instrumental in advancing patient-focused care at Schneck, including leading two major expansion and renovation projects. The most recent highlighted by a five-story medical office building and attached parking garage. He has also achieved significant improvements in operations, accomplishing cost efficiency while increasing patient satisfaction. Under his leadership, Schneck has earned a debt rating of “A” from Standard & Poor’s and a rating of “AA-” from Fitch Ratings.

“The people who work at Schneck and care for patients and families, at what is often the most difficult times in their lives, is what I am most proud of–that I have had the opportunity to work with such a great team,” Forgey said. “Because of their commitment to quality, satisfaction, and continuous improvement, Schneck is now a top performer nationally in patient experience and quality.”

“Forgey is a passionate advocate for healthcare,” said Rick Smith, Chairman of the Schneck Board of Trustees. “He has led a culture of innovation, improvement, and proactive collaboration. Through his leadership and vision, Schneck Medical Center has grown into one of the largest and most respected healthcare providers in the region.”