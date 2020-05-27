Vallonia Father Arrested for DWI, Child Neglect

Indiana State Police Sergeant Tracy Spencer arrested a Vallonia man Wednesday, May 20, after finding him passed out behind the wheel on I-65 traveling with his infant child.

Around 9:50 p.m. Spencer was patrolling I-65 northbound near Scottsburg when he observed a vehicle stopped along the right side on the interstate with its flashers on. The officer stopped to check, and upon approaching the driver’s side of the car, saw the driver either asleep or passed out behind the wheel. The driver’s nine-month-old son was standing on his lap, crying and banging on the window.

After several attempts, Sgt. Spencer was able to wake the driver, Derek W. Ribelin, 34, of Vallonia.

Ribelin appeared to be intoxicated, and Sergeant Spencer also observed an open alcoholic beverage container sitting on the passenger’s seat.

Scottsburg City Police and Scott County Deputies arrived to assist, and Sergeant Spencer continued the investigation, which included Standard Field Sobriety Tests and a preliminary breath test with a result of .136 BAC.

Ribelin was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital where blood was drawn. Officers who remained at the scene also located a loaded pistol in the driver’s side door pocket.

The infant was taken by ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital for observation and released to the biological mother.

Ribelin was incarcerated in Scott County Jail on the following charges: driving under the influence with passenger less than age 18, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun without a permit.