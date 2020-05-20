Uniontown Men Arrested For Theft Of Excavator

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies Zack Elliot and Clint Burcham arrested two men from Uniontown on Sunday, May 10 on charges of theft of a piece of heavy equipment.

The deputies were working with a Jennings County deputy investigating a theft report from that county which led them to question Brock Russell, 39, and Amos Fee, 35, both of the 2300 block of North US 31.

According to Elliott’s report, the deputies’ questioning of the men revealed that Russell and Fee had been in the Indianapolis area earlier in the morning of May 10 when their truck and trailer broke down.

“While fixing their vehicle they saw an excavator nearby at a construction site,” Elliott reported. “Once they fixed their vehicle they loaded the excavator onto their trailer and brought it back to their residence (at Uniontown) and hid it in some trees behind their residence.”

The equipment, valued at $40,000, was owned by McAllister Rentals are reported stolen Sunday morning. Deputes said they also located a generator reported stolen out of West Virginia.

Fee was charged with theft; Russell faces two counts of theft. Both were incarcerated around 3:45 p.m. on May 10. They made their initial appearance before Jackson Circuit Court Judge Rick Poynter on Tuesday, May 12.

Both men posted a $1,505 bond and were released from jail late last week.