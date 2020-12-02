Tri-County Conservation Club Frying Fish Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club will hold a Fish Fry & Chili Supper this Saturday, Dec. 5, with serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will be on hand for those youngsters wanting to give him their wish list.

This will be a Drive Thru serving. You will drive up to the porch, place your order, then park in the designated areas awaiting pickup

Call in orders will be taken by calling 812-820-3639. The menu will consist of fish sandwiches, chili, french fries.

This is an open to the public fundraiser..

The Tri-County Conservation Club is located southwest of Crothersville at 8705 E 800 S.