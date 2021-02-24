Routine traffic stops last week resulted in two Scottsburg men going to jail on drug related charges.
On Friday, Feb. 12, Scott County Sheriff’s deputy Charlie Morgan made a traffic stop in Scottsburg which led to the arrest of Brandon Haven, 41, of Scottsburg for operating while a habitual traffic violator, possession of narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.
On Sunday Feb. 14, Deputy John Hartman made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Kemp, 20, of Scottsburg for driving without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in Scott County Jail.
Traffic Stops Send Two To Jail For Drugs
