Traffic Stops Send Two To Jail For Drugs

Routine traffic stops last week resulted in two Scottsburg men going to jail on drug related charges.

On Friday, Feb. 12, Scott County Sheriff’s deputy Charlie Morgan made a traffic stop in Scottsburg which led to the arrest of Brandon Haven, 41, of Scottsburg for operating while a habitual traffic violator, possession of narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday Feb. 14, Deputy John Hartman made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Kemp, 20, of Scottsburg for driving without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in Scott County Jail.