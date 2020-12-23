Traffic Stops Result In Drug Arrests

On Friday, Dec. 11, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Johnney Coomer and Skylar Thompson responded to a traffic accident in rural Scott County where one vehicle had left the scene. As officers were conducting the investigation at the accident scene they alerted other law enforcement agencies of the description of suspect vehicle description. In a short period of time the Scottsburg City Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that left the scene

Deputy Coomer and Scottsburg City Police efforts led to the arrest of Amy Stacy, 35, of Deputy, for driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated endangering another, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of paraphernalia.

On Sunday, Dec, 13, Deputy John Hartman stopped a vehicle in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of two people on drug related charges.

Peggy Collins, 47, of Crothersville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Corey Smith, 27, of Underwood, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

That same day Deputy John Hartman served an outstanding arrest warrant on Katherine McCarter, 37, of Scottsburg charging her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license, and compulsory school attendance violation.

On Monday, Dec. 14, Deputy Johnney Coomer served an arrest warrant at the Scott County Jail on a woman incarcerated on a previous charge. Felicia King, 44, of North Vernon, now faces additional charges of possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Dec, 15, Deputies Chris Bowling and Charlie Morgan and officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a disturbance call in rural Scott County. Their investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Caudill, 36, of Austin for possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

All were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.