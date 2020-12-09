Traffic Stop Results In Drug Charges

On Friday, Nov. 27, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnney Coomer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in rural Scott County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop resulting in a pursuit.

“A short time later the pursuit ended and the driver and passenger were arrested,” Coomer reported.

The driver, Autumn Campbell, 38, of Jeffrey Street in Scottsburg, was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The passenger, Dakota Aynes, 20, of East Walnut Street in Crothersville was arrested for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and visiting a common nuisance.

They were both lodged in Scott County Jail.