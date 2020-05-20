Town Seeks Residents’ Input On CSO Project

The town of Crothersville is applying for a grant and loan for an IDEM mandated Combine Sewer Overflow upgrade. There will be a public hearing on the matter on Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m. However due to social distancing and a maximum of 25 people allowed in town hall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Crothersville sewer utility users can comment on the project online.

Residents can take an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Crothersville to provide input on the residential impact of the proposed CSO Project.

“The application requires information on the impact of the project on the residents,” said Trena Carter, manager of municipal programs for Administrative Resources associates, the town’s grant writing firm. “If there is anyone who will be wants to write a letter, provide photos, or complete the online survey, it will be most appreciated.”

The legal notice of the public hearing is found on page 5 of this week’s print edition.