Town Closes Street, Approves Employee Pay Schedule

Approving an employee wage schedule and closing a street on the town’s northside were approved by the Crothersville Town Council when they met Aug. 4.

At the request of adjoining property owner Michael Anthony, a platted but never paved or used street will be closed.

The closing of Maple Street, which parallels just north of Walnut Street, was unanimously approved but the town will retain a utility easement on the property. The property will revert to the adjoining property owners.

As a part of the budgeting process for next year and in an effort to retain police officers on the local department, the council unanimously approved a 10-year police wage scale, based on longevity.

New hires at the police department will start at $41,496, if they have not been through the Indiana law Enforcement Academy, $43,680 if they have. With each year of service officers will receive a 3% increase, with the exception of year 5 and 10, those years will include a 5% increase.

Senior patrol officers will receive the salary equal to their year of longevity, plus $4,500 annually. The Chief of Police will receive a salary equal to their year of longevity, plus $9,000 annually.

After 10 years of service there will be a $500 bonus for each year of service above 10 years.

Town employees also will receive wage increases next year. The office manager, 1st and 2nd deputies will receive a $1/hour increase.

The Water Superintendent will be paid $22/hour, Street Superintendent will be paid $22/hour.

Roger Jewell was promoted to Wastewater Superintendent at $22/hour.

And a new position has been created, Mason Boicourt, currently wastewater superintendent, will serve as Utility Director at a rate of $25/hr.

All Utility positions will be eligible for an increase of $1/hr for additional certification or licensing.

In a final employee matter, the council determined that Covid 19 testing will be required for any employee who travels out of state.

Councilman Chad Wilson proposed developing an area for food trucks to park and serve their products on town owned property on the south side of town just north of Industrial Way between US 31 & the railroad. Longtime residents will recall this as the site of a US 31 rest area which the State of Indiana turned over to the town several years ago.

No action was taken on the matter at Wilson’s request until he could develop details and cost for the effort.