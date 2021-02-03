Town Applies For State Grant to Pave 9 Streets

The Crothersville Town Council hopes to pave nine streets with their recently submitted application for funding through the State of Indiana Community Crossings grant program.

In the past the town has used a local match of around $70,000 to successfully secure just under $280,000 for resurfacing streets. But for this application round, the town has upped their local match to $90,000 hoping to secure $360,000 to resource nine streets.

If the state approves the local grant application later this spring, the following streets will be milled and re-surfaced sometime this summer.

•Kovener Street from Howard to Walnut.

•Walnut Street from Kovener to Armstrong (US 31)

•Myres Street from Kovener to Bethany Road

•Seymour Road from Dixon Street to Bard

•Vine Street from Howard to Dixon

•Dixon Street from Vine to Armstrong (US 31)

•Dismore Street from Main Street to Dixon.

•Bard Street from Preston to East Street.