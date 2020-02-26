Times Opens Office In Scott County

The Crothersville Times Editor & Publisher Curt Kovener announced that the weekly newspaper has expanded its operation with the opening of an office in Scottsburg to better serve Scott County readers.

The newspaper will partner with Kovener & Associates Real Estate office at 69 N. Main St, next to Scottsburg City Hall.

“Publishing court news from Scott as well as Jackson County for nearly 40 years has long resulted in a strong subscriber base for the Times in Scott County,” Kovener said. “With the sudden closure of the former Scott County Journal and Austin Chronicle in June 2018, our circulation and readership increased dramatically in Austin, Scottsburg and Lexington.”

Mailed every Wednesday, the Times is the only qualified newspaper in Scott County for publishing legal notices.

In the mid-1970s Kovener was a reporter for the now-defunct Austin-Crothersville News before going to work for David Bartle at the Scott County Journal and Chronicle. The Times was started by Bartle in 1980 and was sold to Kovener in 1983.

“It seems that I have come full-circle, returning to covering news in the two-county area,” Kovener said. “I have made many friends in the Scott County area over the past 40 years in the newspaper business. It is good to become reacquainted with them and greet new friends as well.”

Kovener & Associates Real Estate is owned by Casey Kovener-Elkins, the newspaper owner’s niece.

At the new Scottsburg office, newspapers will be available for purchase as will annual subscriptions. Advertising and news announcements can be dropped off at the newly opened office.

Production will remain at the newspaper’s Jackson County location but assistance with news and advertising of all types is just an email or phone call away. News items, ads and notices can be emailed to ctimes@frontier.com and the publisher can be reached at 812-793-2188.