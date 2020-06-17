Thoughts On Our Current Times From Those Of The Past

by Curt Kovener

I recently stumbled across a quote by Frederick Douglass, “Between the Christianity of this land and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference.” It seems appropriate for these current times so I reflected on two other great orators for their thoughts.

“Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was legal.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

“A nation that continues to produce soft-minded men purchases its own spiritual death on the installment plan.”

“The time is always right to do the right thing.”

“We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.”

Those are from the wisdom on Martin Luther King Jr. in my book of quotations. The next chapter contains thoughts from Abraham Lincoln.

“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.”

“I am inclined to silence, and whether that be wise or not, it is at least more unusual nowadays to find a man who can hold his tongue than to find one who cannot.”

“Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.”

“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”

“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”