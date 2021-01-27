Thoughts From Others I Wish I’d Said

by Curt Kovener

Some random thoughts and other rambling observations for your enjoyment & edification.

•Know what’s weird? Day by day, nothing seems to change, but pretty soon, everything’s different.

•I would never die for my beliefs because I might be wrong. ~Bertrand Russell

•Beauty isn’t worth thinking about; what’s important is your mind. You don’t want a fifty dollar haircut on a fifty cent head. ~Garrison Keillor

•The wages of sin is death, but by the time taxes are taken out, it’s just sort of a tired feeling. ~Paula Poundstone

•The reason people blame things on the previous generations is that there is only one other choice. ~Doug Larson

•You can tell more about a person by what he says about others than you can by what others say about him.

•Ability may get you to the top, but it takes character to keep you there. ~John Wooden

•Footprints on the sands of time are not made by sitting down.

•Character building begins in our infancy and continues until death. ~Eleanor Roosevelt

•I’m not saying he’s a narcissist, but the last time I saw him he was walking down lover’s lane holding his own hand.

•A thief believes everybody steals. ~E.W. Howe

•People like you are the reason people like me take pills. ~ Neva Faith Linn

•You don’t have to be a “person of influence” to be influential. In fact, the most influential people in my life are probably not even aware of the things they’ve taught me. ~Scott Adams

•Women and cats will do as they please and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea. ~Robert Heinlein

•A man who views the world the same at fifty as he did at twenty has wasted thirty years of his life. ~Muhammad Ali

•Many people spend the first six days of each week sowing wild oats, then go to church on Sunday and pray for crop failure.

•I sometimes wonder if the manufacturers of foolproof items keep a fool or two on their payroll to test things.

•Some people are like slinkies—not really good for anything, but they bring a smile to your face when you push them down the stairs.

•I’d kill for a Nobel Peace Prize. ~Steven Wright

•The problem with the gene pool is that there is no lifeguard.

•We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid. ~Ben Franklin

•Don’t approach a goat from the front, a horse from the back, or a fool from any side. ~Jewish proverb

A great man is hard on himself; a small man is hard on others. ~Confucious

•Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather. ~John Ruskin

•There are people who, instead of listening to what is being said to them are already listening to what they are going to say themselves. ~Albert Guinon

•I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure. ~Clarence Darrow

•Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go. ~Oscar Wilde

•If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went. ~Will Rogers

•Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, “Wow! What a ride!”