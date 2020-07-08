These Days Are Hard: Some Like Diamonds, Some Like Stone

by Curt Kovener

We all are having those times in our lives (particularly now) when sometimes we’re the windshield and sometimes we’re the bug. Or as one of my editorial colleagues said, “I feel like a fireplug and everyone around me are dogs.”

There was a story about a farmer who, after harvesting his crop of potatoes and had them in his wagon to take to market, reigned his horse across the bumpiest fields and roughest, wash-boarded roads on his way to sell his potatoes.

When he got to the market he got top price and was complimented on the size of his potatoes.

It seems he knew that, whether it is marketing a crop or dealing with life, during rough times the big potatoes rise to the top.

It’s easy to have a pity party when the times are difficult. But it is better to be philosophical and embrace the universal truth ”this too shall pass”.

So contemplate on these life thoughts, hang on to them, and use them for those times when you feel like a statue and everyone around you are pigeons.

•When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot & hang one.

•Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

•Pain & suffering are inevitable but misery is optional.

•A good exercise for the heart is to bend down and help another up.

•Life is what you want to make out of it…kinda like Play-Doh.

•The bubbling brook would lose its song if you removed the rocks.

•Happiness comes through doors you didn’t even know you left open.

•Everything is always okay in the end. If it’s not, then it’s not the end.

•If all your friends jumped off a cliff, don’t jump with them. Be at the bottom to catch them.

•Here is a test to find whether your mission on earth is finished: If you’re alive, it isn’t.