Terry Goodin Tests Positive For COVID-19

Crothersville Community Schools Superintendent and State Representative Terry Goodin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first known case for a state lawmaker.

Goodin, D-Austin, said in a news release that he was notified last week he was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Goodin received his own positive test Monday, Aug. 10.

“For several days,” he said, “I have had full throttle flu-like symptoms with a skull-cracking headache, constant chills and a fever. I am isolated at home and the rest of my family has tested negative. I am hoping the worst days are behind me as I do feel like I am on the mend, but I will be quarantined until I am released by my doctor.”

Goodin is the superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools. He said he has not had any contact with teachers or students and has been fulfilling all of his legislative duties remotely.

“At Crothersville,” he said, “our office is in a building separate from the school, and we have been following a very strict lockdown with no mingling outside of our assigned groups.”

Goodin said every Hoosier should take COVID-19 seriously.

“Although I have been super cautious and have followed all the safety protocols, I still got sick. I’d also like to express my gratitude to everyone who has reached out and offered their thoughts and prayers during this time. I am truly touched by the outpouring of well wishes and look forward to resuming my duties soon.”