State Road 250 Tree, Brush Clearing Begins; Bridges To Be Replaced

Tree and brush clearing work was scheduled to begin last week ahead of a series of box culvert and bridge replacement projects along State Road 250 between State Road 39 and U.S. 31 in Jackson County.

Following clearing, utility relocation will begin.

Crews will start box culvert replacement work on or after March 16 at the Vernon Fork of Muscatatuck Overflow, 1.68 miles east of State Road 11. Following its completion, crews will replace the State Road 250 bridge over Rider Ditch, just under 2 miles east of State Road 11. Both are between Uniontown and Dudleytown

The road will close for approximately 150 days while work is in progress through mid-August. The official detour for the closure will follow U.S. 31 to State Road 256 to State Road 39.

Additional structure replacements under the same contract include a bridge replacement over Vernon Fork Muscatatuck River, 1.86 miles west of U.S. 31 (120-day closure); a box culvert replacement, 2.25 miles east of State Road 39 (30-day closure); and a box culvert replacement at Pond Creek, 3.2 miles east of State Road 39 (30-day closure).

The $3 million contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. in December 2019, and work is expected to be complete this fall.

The Indiana Department of Transportation asks motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather and flooded river dependent.