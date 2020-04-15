State & Local COVID-19 Statistics

As of Tuesday, April 14, COVID-19 had been detected in all of Indiana’s 92 counties, with 8,527 confirmed cases. That is up from 4,411 for the previous Sunday, April 5. There have been 387 deaths more than doubled the 127 deaths statewide on Sunday, April 5.

There have been 46,017 Hoosiers tested for the virus up from 22,652.

In Jackson County there have been 70 confirmed cases up from 36 cases a week prior. There have been 294 people tested, up from 132 tests performed in the previous week. No deaths have been reported in Jackson County.

In Scott County there have been 17 confirmed cases, up from eight the previous week, 147 tests performed up from 73 the previous Sunday. Two people have died as of April 14, an increase from one the previous week.