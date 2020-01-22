Special Meeting Monday To Discuss School Referendum

The Board of Trustees of Crothersville Community Schools will hold a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. next Monday, Jan. 27, for a public discussion as well as question and answer session on the May 5 election school referendum.

At that election the school will be asking voters to approve increasing the local school tax rate by 63¢ with those funds dedicated to teacher salaries.

That would mean any property assessed at $100,000 would pay about $52 a month or $630 a year additional for school salaries. Most homes in the school district have assessed values well under that example.

For the past several years Crothersville has been transferring money from the education fund to the operations fund in order to meet overhead costs.

The public is encouraged to attend this information sharing meeting.