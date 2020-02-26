Some Thoughts On Which To Think

by Curt Kovener

(This is an encore column from the Curt Comments archives.)

Here is some trivia, facts and bits of information which may be of no use but will make you a more informed human.

•It takes glass one million years to decompose, which means it never wears out and can be recycled an infinite amount of times.

•Gold is the only metal that doesn’t rust or corrode, even if it’s buried in the ground for thousands of years.

•Your tongue is the only muscle in your body that is attached at only one end.

•If you stop getting thirsty, you need to drink more water. When a human body is dehydrated, its thirst mechanism shuts off.

•Zero is the only number that cannot be represented by Roman numerals.

•Kites were used in the American Civil War to deliver letters and newspapers.

•Drinking water after eating reduces the acid in your mouth by 61 percent.

•Peanut oil is used for cooking in submarines because it doesn’t smoke unless it’s heated above 450° F.

•The roar that we hear when we place a seashell next to our ear is not the ocean, but rather the sound of blood surging through the veins in the inner ear.

•Nine out of every 10 living things live in the ocean.

•Airports at higher altitudes require a longer airstrip due to lower air density.

•The tooth is the only part of the human body that cannot heal itself.

•In ancient Greece, tossing an apple to a girl was a traditional proposal of marriage. Catching it meant she accepted.

•Intelligent people have more zinc and copper in their hair.

•Caffeine increases the power of aspirin and other painkillers, that is why it is found in some medicines.

•The military salute is a motion that evolved from medieval times, when knights in armor raised their visors to reveal their identity.

•When a person dies, hearing is the last sense to go. The first sense lost is sight.

•Strawberries are the only fruits whose seeds grow on the outside.

•Avocados have the highest calories of any fruit at 167 calories per hundred grams.

•The moon moves about two inches away from the Earth each year.

•The Earth gets 100 tons heavier every day due to falling space dust.

•Everything weighs one percent less at the equator.

•For every extra kilogram carried on a space flight, 530 kg of excess fuel are needed at liftoff.