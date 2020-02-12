Six Jailed On Drug Charges, Police Seek 7th

Six people were incarcerated on a variety of drug charges last week and Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin reported that deputies have a warrant for a seventh suspect for dealing methamphetamine and other drug violations.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Deputy Skylar Thompson made a traffic stop in Austin, subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brian Rice, 52, of Lexington for possession a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Monday, February 3, Deputy John Hartman checked on the welfare of a man walking on south U.S. 31. His questioning led to the arrest of Adam Ingle, 40, of Scottsburg on a Marion County warrant. While being taken into custody on that warrant, Ingle was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.

That same day Deputy Johnney Coomer made a traffic stop in Austin. His investigation led to the arrest of three people on drug related charges. David Dotson, 55, of Austin was arrested for driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Ima Pearson, 45, of Austin was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Melinda McVey, 49, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Thursday, February 6, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Austin Police Department conducted a search warrant at 45 North Fourth Street in Austin as a part of an ongoing investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the search warrant James Strobl, 42, of Austin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.

Eddie Collins, 42, of Austin is still being sought by the sheriff’s office for outstanding warrants for dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug, and maintaining a common nuisance as a result of the search warrant investigation.

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eddie Collins please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550,” said Sheriff Goodin. “You can remain anonymous.”