SICA Concert Series To Begin June 19

In accordance with the most recent coronavirus guidelines from Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts, Seymour, has rescheduled its 2020 “Friday Night Live” outdoor summer concert season for June 19 through Aug. 7. The series originally had been scheduled to begin in May.

“State guidelines say gatherings of up to 250 people may take place after June 14, following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines,” Eric DiBlasi, Jr., president of the SICA board, explained. “Our outdoor setting, where concertgoers bring their own chairs and can choose their spot on the lawn overlooking the stage, provides plenty of space for social distancing. Face coverings are recommended by the state, but not required after June 14.”

DiBlasi said the arts center board is hoping area residents will be “excited to get out of the house and safely enjoy some fresh air and sunshine along with some great live music.” Events will be subject to any future changes in public health requirements.

All shows are from 7-9 p.m. and open to all ages. Admission is free, although donations are accepted. Coolers and outside food are welcome.

Again this year, the Friday Night Live series is sponsored by JCB.

2020 Friday Night Live

June 19 – Bad Medicine. Rock music from a band made up of physicians and staffers from Schneck Medical Center.

June 26 – Sounds of Dreams, featuring “big band” jazz standards from the ’30s and ’40s as well as some newer tunes.

July 3 – Past Tense (Eric O’Daffer and Steve Langlais). Classic rock and country.

July 10 – Bomar and Ritter. Mary Bomar and Bob Ritter are known for their close vocal harmonies and guitar work, playing original songs and familiar folk, rock, and blues.

July 17 – Alley Katz Band. Rich Hampton and his band play an eclectic mix of classic rock and country.

July 24 – Skyline Drive (Joe Persinger and Mike Shelton). Rooted in folk tradition, this duo also plays some classic rock, country, and blues as well as original songs.

Aug. 7 – John Whitcomb. This well-known Seymour native led a colorful life as a full-time musician in California, Nashville, Tenn., and Indianapolis before settling in Nashville, IN. He continues to write songs and perform throughout the region.