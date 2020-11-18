Sertoma ‘Christmas Miracle’ Applications Available

Applications for next month’s Sertoma Christmas Miracle are now available.

The applications can be picked up at many locations across the county, including the Jackson County Health Department, WIC office, Seymour City Hall, Jackson County Department of Child Services and Human Services Inc. in Seymour. They also can be found at all branches of the Jackson County Public Library and all partner agencies of Jackson County United Way.

Other locations where applications are available include the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Brownstown during regular business hours and at Bundy Brothers in Medora.

Applications must be received by Dec. 10.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all gifts will be in the form of $35 gift cards so delivery can be made by mail. The Jackson County Sertoma Club was concerned about having sufficient volunteers for the in-person delivery of gifts.

To help financially, people can donate gift cards in $35 amounts and monetary donations may be sent to Sertoma at P.O. Box 841, Seymour, IN 47274.

All donations will be used to provide gifts to children in Jackson County. The phone number for the Christmas Miracle headquarters is 812-498-2275 and calls will be answered beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“We are not associated with any national or international toy drive. Anyone who donates gift cards or money to Sertoma Christmas Miracle can rest assured knowing that their contribution is used only for the children of Jackson County,” club president and Christmas Miracle Co-Chairman Ryan Begley said.

“This program only exists because of the extraordinary charity of the people of this county,” he said.

To avoid any duplication of services, Sertoma is using the Charity Tracker network. All applications must be signed by the parent or legal guardian, and applications are accepted for children 12 years of age and younger. All children must live in Jackson County. This year, a letter of instruction is included with a revised application.

Sertoma is a non-profit service organization that stands for SERvice TO MAnkind.