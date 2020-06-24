Scottsburg Woman Charged With Neglect After Infant Dies In Her Care

A rural Scottsburg woman, who police said was operating a non-licensed daycare, was charged with two felonies after a 6-month-old girl in her care died last year, according to Indiana State Police Detective Brian Busick.

Candace J. Jones, 38, of Frontage Road in southern Scott County faces charges of neglect of dependent resulting in death, reckless supervision by a child care provider, and operating a child care home without a license.

According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, the investigation began on May 30, 2019, when Detective Brian Busick and crime scene investigators responded to the Jones’ residence after learning of the death of baby girl earlier that day.

“The infant was reportedly in the care of an unlicensed daycare facility and was found unresponsive when the mother of the child returned from work,” reported Huls. Jones called 911 when she found the child unresponsive after placing her down to sleep earlier in the day.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit filed by Busick, Jones was caring for eight children that day including her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old niece. The victim had a 2-year-old sister at the daycare, as well.

Busick reported that the victim was placed on her stomach for a nap on an adult bed surrounded by six pillows and two comforters. Two other children were napping in playpens on the floor in the room, the court document reported.

According to the probable cause, the victim’s mother arrived about 4:40 p.m. to get her children. When Jones went to retrieve the victim, she noticed a comforter on top of the baby. The infant was laying on her back and unresponsive.

Jones carried the child to her mother and called 911. The victim was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to the court document, an autopsy performed by Dr. Thomas Sozio listed the cause of death as Sudden Unexplained Infant Death with an unsafe sleep environment listed as a contributing factor. There was no baby monitor in the bedroom where the children were sleeping and Jones said she was outside for about 30 minutes before the victim’s mother arrived, according to the court document.

The investigation was turned over to the Scott County Prosecutor in 2019. This past Monday, June 15, Jones turned herself into the Scott County Jail after charges were filed and a warrant issued by Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens

As a result of five prior felony convictions by Jones, who was then known as Candace Collins, in June 2001, February 2004, May and September 2010 and April 2012, Owens filed an additional habitual offender charge against the woman.

Jones remains in Scott County Jail held on a $250,000 full cash bond set by Scott County Magistrate Allison Frazier. Jones retained Indianapolis attorneys Joseph Delamater and John Douglas Razumich who filed a motion to reduce Jones’ bond. A hearing on that bond reduction is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. tomorrow (June 25) before Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount.