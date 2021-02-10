Scottsburg Seeking Bids To Re-Pave 31 Streets

In December, the City of Scottsburg was awarded $981,286 for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Hoping to get contracts signed early to lock in work during the summer paving season, Mayor Terry Amick is wasting little time seeking bids to re-surface portions of 31 streets in the city.

A legal notice seeking bids is found on page 5 of this week’s Times and can be found on the newspaper’s online edition at www.crothersvilletimes.com

“We are projected to pave about a third of our city streets in 2021,” Amick said.

He said the following streets are scheduled to be paved with this round of funding:

Weir Rd., Jefferson St., Lakeview Dr., Crystal Gail Hts., Davis St., Wardell St., Chipaway Ln., Terrell St., Owens St.

York Rd., Harrison St., Washington St., Beechwood Ave., South St., Hazzard St., Northfield Dr., Smith St., Walnut St.

Hiram Boswell Rd., Ray St., Fairground Rd., Honeyrun Pkwy., Green St., Larry Ln., Bellevue Ave., 3rd St., Newman St., Spring St., Opal Dr., Cherry St., Madison St.

Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, and awarding of the paving contract is expected at that evening’s regular city council meeting at 6 p.m.

According to Scottsburg Street Department Field Administrator Jill Baker, the paving contract will c all for paving to begin no later than June 1 and all streets completed by November 1.

The City of Scottsburg will be supplying a 25% financial match for the 31-street project.

The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects.

At the same time as the city of Scottsburg grant award, Scott County, while Baker was County Highway Superintendent, was awarded a $866,372 Community Crossings grant.