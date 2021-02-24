Scottsburg Man Receives Circle of Corydon Award For Heroism

State Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) recently presented Scott Fergison, of Scott County, with the Circle of Corydon Award for his acts of heroism and courage on Sept. 30, 2019.

On that day, a mother and her son were in their vehicle traveling south on Slab Road in Scott County, when they swerved to avoid an animal on the roadway and ran off the road into a large pond. Fergison, who lives nearby, heard the vehicle go into the pond. Acting suddenly and with no regard for his own safety, Fergison first swam out to the sinking vehicle to help the son in the passenger seat free himself. He then immediately returned to the aid of the mother and managed to get her to the bank of the pond.

“Scott Fergison’s actions that day were beyond exemplary,” Garten said. “Without thought, he put others’ lives before his own. Because of him, a mother and a son returned home that day.”

Garten also recognized the Scott County EMS, Jennings Township Fire Department, and Scott County Sheriff’s Office, who all responded swiftly to the accident.

Garten also praised Scott County EMS Deputy Director Devonnia Tscheulin, and her husband, Michael, a firefighter, for their roles as first responders to the scene.

The Circle of Corydon Award is an award given by the Governor of Indiana. Its purpose is to recognize exemplary citizens who have made significant contributions to the betterment of Indiana. The award is one of the highest honors the Governor can bestow upon an Indiana citizen.