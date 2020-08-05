Scottsburg Man Flown From I-65 Crash At County Line

A Scottsburg man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Louisville hospital following a single vehicle crash near the Jackson-Scott County line last Monday, July 27.

At approximately 12:30 pm, Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-65 near the 35-mile marker. According to ISP Trooper Seth Davidson a 2005 International dump truck being driven by Robert L. Stidham, 62, of Scottsburg, was traveling southbound on the interstate when the vehicle entered the median for an unknown reason.

The truck struck a guard rail before overturning, coming to rest on its side in the median. Stidham had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel and was flown by medical helicopter to a Louisville hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators believe Stidham may have suffered a medical episode which may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were shut down for approximately one hour for crash investigation and cleanup.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Crothersville Police Department, Austin Police Department, Vernon Township Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Scott County EMS, StatFlight Medical Helicopter, and 31 Wrecker Service.