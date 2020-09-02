Scottsburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shots Fired At Lake Iola

A 20-year old Scottsburg man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and numerous additional felonies following reports of gunfire on Monday, Aug. 24, at Lake Iola on Scottsburg’s near northside.

Detai Deshone Howard of East Estil Street has been charged with attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and violation of home detention, according to Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Scottsburg Police Detective Steve Herald, authorities received a report of multiple shots fired on the northside of Lake Iola around Lane Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Scottsburg Police officers Troy Ford and Seth Helton responded to the home of Stacy Pelfrey on Lane Street where they learned the home had been shot into with the round striking a refrigerator and lodging in the wall.

While investigating, Officer Ford responded to a second call to Watson’s Signs on Bond Street where brothers Brandon and Daniel Watson reported being shot at while at Lake Iola.

Ford reported that the Watson’s white Chevrolet truck had a bullet hole in the middle of the windshield, another in the radiator and another in the A post of the driver’s door.

Brandon Watson told Ford that two men were walking by his shop earlier that evening between 10:30-11 p.m. and yelled at him. Watson said approached the pair to see what they wanted.

The man later identified as Howard, showed Watson a handgun with an extended magazine and a bottle of whiskey that he had been drinking. The men engaged in conversation for about 30-45 minutes with Watson attempting to calm the man with the gun.

After the conversation ended, Brandon Watson called his brother Daniel, told him of the incident, and the pair went to Lake Iola to fish and calm down and relax.

There, they were confronted by the same man. Watson saw the man reach into his backpack as if to pull the gun. Watson drove his truck in reverse to get away as shots were fired at the vehicle, according to the court document.

Scottsburg Police apprehended Howard later Monday morning and after questioning him took him to Scott County Jail where he was booked in at 10:36 a.m. After his initial appearance in Scott Circuit Court last Thursday, Judge Jason Mount set Howard’s bond at $250,000.