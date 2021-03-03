Scottsburg Funeral Home Changes Ownership

The Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg will continue to be a family owned and operated business. Flanking a portrait of company founder Donald Collins Sr. are (left to right) Kevin & Kim Collins, family matriarch Sue Collins, and new owners Patty & Tim Borden and Jeanie & Ray Borden.

A Scott County icon for over 50 years has changed ownership.

The Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg was recently purchased by the Borden family. Tim Borden is no stranger to the area having graduated from Scottsburg High School in 1991.

“I actually began my mortuary career here at Collins’,” he said. His 27-year career path after graduating from Mid-America College of Funeral Service led him to start Borden Mortuary Group, headquartered in Louisville, a service provider and supplier to Indiana and Kentucky funeral homes.

Borden’s roots in Scott County run deep as his grandparents, Bob & Ivy Martin, owned Martin’s Auto Supply on US 31 for decades in Scottsburg.

The funeral home located on West McClain Avenue has always been a family operated business. The late Donald Collins and his wife, Sue, purchased the former Vest Funeral Home in 1969. Several generations of the Vest family operated with funeral home since it opened in the late 1890’s, Kevin Collins said.

Kevin, the second generation of Collins family to operate the local funeral home, began his career in 1985 working along side his father, Donald Collins Sr. until he passed away in March 2009.

“We did not want to sell to some corporate conglomerate,” said Collins. “We’ve been a family run Scottsburg business and wanted to sell to a family who would continue our traditions and be a part of the greater Scottsburg community. I am proud that is what we have done.”

“Everything will stay the same,” Borden added. “The legacy that the Collins families have built is important to us and the community. Their stable, trusted service at those times of loss and grief will remain a part of our tradition.”

He said no changes are planned and that the Collins Funeral Home name will remain a part of the Scottsburg landscape.

Tim, and his wife, Patty, are the parents of three children who may join the family business eventually. He said the younger ones, Grant and Brooke are still in school. The oldest, Tim Borden II, is a sophomore at the University of Louisville where he plays infield for the Cardinal baseball team. His mortuary career path may be a bit delayed as the second baseman has been drafted by the Cleveland Indians.

“We’ll see how that all plays out,” said the senior Borden.

Kevin Collins said he has no immediate plans for retirement.

“I plan on staying on to facilitate the transition and support the Bordens as much as they wish,” he said.